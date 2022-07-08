NYC councilman torches liberal DA, 'years of woke police policies' after bodega murder case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City councilman Joe Borelli torched liberal Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg on "Fox & Friends" for the woke criminal justice system that has resulted in a rise of violent crime after a man was charged with murder for defending himself from an attacker at his bodega.

MCENANY SOUNDS OFF ON MURDER CHARGE AGAINST BODEGA WORKER: ‘FEEL LIKE I’M IN TWILIGHT ZONE'

JOE BORELLI: It's not just one bad call. We have years of woke police policies. We have years of a woke progressive D.A. And the net result is that we have lawlessness in this city where people who are doing their job working day in and day out feel they have no recourse from the justice system, from the police department, and they're forced to take matters into their own hands. It is Alvin Bragg's policy that he ran on. He didn't hide this. He ran on these policies of not prosecuting and having no consequences. And the net result is that we have a more dangerous city where more men like Jose Alba are working in bodegas, feeling unsafe and unprotected by our true justice system.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: