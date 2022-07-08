Expand / Collapse search
NYC councilman torches liberal DA, 'years of woke police policies' after bodega murder case

Jose Alba charged with murder after stabbing attacker at his bodega

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Joe Borelli: Woke criminal justice system has resulted in rise in crime Video

New York Councilman Joe Borelli (R) slammed DA Alvin Bragg for woke policies resulting in lawlessness

New York Councilman Joe Borelli (R) slammed DA Alvin Bragg for woke policies resulting in lawlessness

New York City councilman Joe Borelli torched liberal Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg on "Fox & Friends" for the woke criminal justice system that has resulted in a rise of violent crime after a man was charged with murder for defending himself from an attacker at his bodega. 

MCENANY SOUNDS OFF ON MURDER CHARGE AGAINST BODEGA WORKER: ‘FEEL LIKE I’M IN TWILIGHT ZONE'

JOE BORELLI: It's not just one bad call. We have years of woke police policies. We have years of a woke progressive D.A. And the net result is that we have lawlessness in this city where people who are doing their job working day in and day out feel they have no recourse from the justice system, from the police department, and they're forced to take matters into their own hands. It is Alvin Bragg's policy that he ran on. He didn't hide this. He ran on these policies of not prosecuting and having no consequences. And the net result is that we have a more dangerous city where more men like Jose Alba are working in bodegas, feeling unsafe and unprotected by our true justice system.

