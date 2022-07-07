McEnany sounds off on murder charge against NYC bodega worker: 'I feel like I'm in the Twilight Zone'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘Outnumbered’ co-host Kayleigh McEnany criticized the "sick, twisted" policies that led to a murder charge for New York City bodega worker Jose Alba who stabbed and killed an attacker in self-defense. McEnany noted Thursday that Alba's choice was apparently between his own life or serving time at Rikers Island.

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS AGREES PROGRESSIVE POLITICS PLAY A ROLE IN INCREASED CRIME ACROSS AMERICAN CITIES

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: I feel like I'm in the Twilight Zone. What kind of sick, twisted place are we sitting in here in the middle of New York City, where this man who is defending himself is put in jail? … Simon came back reportedly about 10 minutes later with a mission to confront this individual, as you point out, shoved him against a wall. As you point out, grabbed him on the back of a neck. And all he did was defend himself. Alba has no criminal history. He's just a good, hardworking person who immigrated to this country and has been a law-abiding citizen. His daughter said, 'It was either him or the guy at the moment. He's never hurt anybody. He's never had an altercation where he had to defend himself. This is the first time for him.' So you have to make a choice between your life or going to Rikers Island, which we all know is a pretty brutal place. Thank goodness we live in a country that's trial by jury. I hope these charges are dropped.

