New York papers publish scathing Cuomo reactions after damning state report: 'Andrew Cuomo's shame'

New York newspapers and reporters were not kind to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., after Monday's report that revealed corroboration of his misconduct.

Cuomo resigned in August after a slew of sexual harassment allegations and a report from the attorney general found that from 2013 to 2020, he harassed multiple women and retaliated against a former employee who complained.

But he had dueling scandals over the past couple of years, the second of which centered on the rate of COVID-related deaths in nursing homes. He enforced a mandate in March 2020 that put COVID patients in nursing homes, an order Cuomo's office insisted had nothing to do with the fatality rate. And a third scandal showed how he used top state officials to help draft his book deal that he wrote in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic: "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic."

CUOMO ADMIN DELIBERATELY BLOCKED RELEASE OF TRUE NURSING HOME DEATH TOLL: REPORT

A new state report released Monday showed the extent of the ex-governor's actions, including more evidence to support one of his accusers Brittany Commisso, an aide who alleged the governor groped her last December when she went to the Executive Mansion.

And in return, New York newspapers are publishing scathing responses.

The Times Union editorial board wrote an op-ed with the bold title, "Andrew Cuomo's shame," sounding off on the Cuomo administration's years of misconduct, and suggesting how he could possibly "make amends."

NY ASSEMBLY FINDS 'OVERWHELMING EVIDENCE' CUOMO ENGAGED IN SEXUAL HARASSMENT

"What to do with all that?" they wrote of the report. "With Mr. Cuomo unrepentant in all the ways that matter, it certainly should disabuse him of any thought of seeking public office again. And certainly these investigations should continue."

The editors then instruct Cuomo how he could attempt to apologize to New Yorkers.

"Here’s a thought: Reimburse taxpayers for the misuse of state employees — an impropriety Mr. Cuomo should have known to avoid after the downfall of former Health Commissioner Antonia Novello and Comptroller Alan Hevesi," the editors said. "Pay back the time, along with a hefty penalty."

To show he's "truly learned a lesson," Times Union told Cuomo to donate his book earnings to the state treasury.

NY1 reporter Zack Fink gave a tip to New York Post reporter Bernadette Hogan's reporting on Twitter. Hogan compiled a detailed timeline of Cuomo's book deal negotiations that took place while his office was simultaneously fielding the nursing home scandal. Fink called it a "critical tool for understanding how much of the former Governor’s pandemic related decisions coincided with his plans to profit off a book about it."

Several other journalists reacted in disgust, including former New York Post columnist Fredric U. Dicker.

"Criminal conspiracy to enrich Cuomo required the suppression of the body count," he wrote. "Nothing so egregiously horrifying in the history of NY."

City and State NY reporters said the report further exposes how the Cuomo administration misled New Yorkers on the number of nursing home COVID deaths.

Democrat Assemblyman Ron Kim is among the individuals who have called for Cuomo's impeachment following Monday's findings, which would bar him from holding office again. Cuomo's resignation this year prevented him from being thrown out of office by the assembly and opened the door to a future run for office.