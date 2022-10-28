North Carolina's Ted Budd slams opponent, says inflation, criminal justice policies on the ballot

North Carolina Republican Congressman Ted Budd ripped his Democratic opponent, former State Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley, for her left-wing platform and previous defense of two convicted cop-killers in the Tarheel State.

Budd, who currently represents Lexington and Asheboro, told Fox News "we are all Carolinians today" when it comes to how Republicans from South and North are uniting behind his campaign.

"I would say this is about inflation, about crime and about education. We're talking about the things that the voters want to get better in their lives. And everything that Democrats are doing is making life worse."

"Everything that I'm doing is about making life better for not just us here in North Carolina or South Carolina, but us in this whole country," he said, alongside the Palmetto State's senior senator, Lindsey Graham.

Budd claimed Beasley is "running away from her record," and referenced her role in the 1998 legal defense of Tilmon Golphin and his brother Kevin, who were convicted of killing two officers in Cumberland County during a traffic stop.

"She's defended cop killers. She's thrown out indictments for sex offenders. She's against GPS tracking for child molesters. The more we dig into her record, the worse it gets," Budd claimed.

In previous response to those claims, Beasley's campaign wrote that the State Supreme Court decision regarding the GPS tracking didn't strike down the law but "limited the decision's scope..."

The campaign's website similarly disputed his characterization regarding the case of Torrey Grady, a convicted sex offender from New Hanover County.

The Republican, lamenting the disparity in fundraising between him and his opponent, quipped how Beasley and other Democrats have "big-tech billionaires" on their side, but that his and other Republican campaigns have relied largely on more personal grassroots support.

In that regard, Graham, who has been barnstorming for Budd and other Republicans nationwide, said that "every liberal in America" is trying to take over the three states that border his own: North Carolina, Florida and Georgia.

In turn, he said it is key that people like Budd, Marco Rubio and Herschel Walker respectively, are able to win their races.

In South Carolina itself, GOP Sen. Tim Scott is also facing a reelection challenge that is however less close than those in the bordering states.