North Carolina Senate poll: Budd, Beasley neck and neck less than 2 weeks from Election Day

North Carolina's Senate race is in a dead heat, with Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd tied at 44% of registered voters, according to a new Marist Poll.

Ten percent of respondents were undecided with 13 days before Election Day.

Beasley and Budd boast identical favorability ratings of 38%, and independents are split 40% to 39% in favor of Beasley.

Among a small sample of North Carolinians who identified themselves as "definite" voters, Budd held a slight edge that is within the margin of error.

President Biden, who has not yet campaigned with Beasley, holds an approval rating of 37%, with 56% disapproving, according to the poll.

The Marist poll found that inflation is the most important issue for North Carolina voters, followed by preserving democracy, abortion, health care, crime and immigration.

Beasley is a former North Carolina Supreme Court justice, while Budd currently represents North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District.

North Carolina is a key purple battleground state, and this year's midterm election race is especially high stakes as the Senate remains deadlocked at 50-50. Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, currently has the deciding vote.

The Marist Poll was conducted Oct. 17-20 with a sample size of 1,130 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

Fox News' Thomas Catenacci contributed to this report.