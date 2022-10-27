Casey DeSantis opens up about cancer battle, how Ron has supported her and Florida

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis spoke about her successful battle against breast cancer during a "Hannity" town hall in Palm Beach County on Thursday.

The DeSantis campaign recently released an ad featuring the first lady, who described how her husband took care of their family while she was recovering.

"When I was diagnosed with cancer and I was facing the battle for my life, he was the dad who took care of my children. When I couldn't. He was there to pick me off of the ground when I literally could not stand," she said in the spot.

During the town hall, Mrs. DeSantis confirmed she remains cancer-free, and that it was her first time seeing the ad since it had been shot.

"When I did [the ad], I asked everyone kindly to leave the room because I wanted to look into the camera and I wanted to tell people exactly who Ron DeSantis is," she said.

"Because when I went through one of the hardest things I've ever gone through in my life, I had a guy who was with me every step of the way to literally pick me up off of the ground. And he wasn't even just there for me. He was there for my kids."

"And imagine as a mom of three little babies, when you can't take care of your kids and put them to bed, but you get somebody like this, helping you out means the world."

Host Sean Hannity noted Gov. DeSantis has been repeatedly attacked by a multitude of people, from President Biden to gubernatorial opponent Charles Crist Jr., to other states' governors like California's Gavin Newsom, to liberal activists across the state and nation.

"You know what? I don't even pay any attention to it because I don't think people buy what the woke corporate media is throwing at them anymore," Casey DeSantis said of attacks on her husband.

"I think they know the truth. They saw a guy in Ron DeSantis who stood up for the rights of the people of this state and stood up for freedom," she said, as the conversation later turned to Gov. DeSantis' handling of the coronavirus pandemic – and how he shunned lockdowns touted by northeastern governors like Pennsylvania's Tom Wolf, New York's Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey's Philip Murphy.

Hannity further noted that some politicians from those states were caught "fleeing" to Florida to get a reprieve from their own draconian restrictions.

Gov. DeSantis went on to praise Florida's current straits, nodding to the fact many northerners and Pacific coasters have relocated to the Sunshine State for similar reasons.

In recent months, he and Miami Republican Mayor Francis X. Suarez have heralded the economic growth brought by new investments in the state.