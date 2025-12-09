Noem says Zohran Mamdani could be 'violating the Constitution' with advice on evading ICE agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem said New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani could be "violating the Constitution" after he posted a video giving residents advice on how to evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

"If he were mayor, [he] could be violating the Constitution by giving advice on how to evade law enforcement and how to get away with breaking the law," Noem said on "Hannity" Monday.

Mamdani posted the video in question on Sunday, outlining New Yorkers’ rights during encounters with ICE after an attempted raid in Manhattan. He pledged that his administration would safeguard immigrant communities while protecting the city’s constitutional right to protest.

"As mayor, I'll protect the rights of every single New Yorker and that includes the more than 3 million immigrants who call this city their home," he said. "But we can all stand up to ICE if you know your rights."

He also offered guidance for immigrants who may encounter ICE.

"First, ICE cannot enter into private spaces like your home, school or private area of your workplace without a judicial warrant signed by a judge," Mamdani advised. "If ICE does not have a judicial warrant signed by a judge, you have the right to say, ‘I do not consent to entry,' and the right to keep your door closed."

Noem also sounded the alarm on threats targeting ICE agents, casting blame on far-left politicians for violent rhetoric.

"That rhetoric absolutely encourages these violent attacks," she said. "In fact, we had a congresswoman attack our ICE law enforcement officers. We've had them show up at ICE facilities and CBP facilities and harass these enforcement officers, use vile language, spit on them."

"They're supposed to be leaders, they're supposed to be examples that we can point to, and we wouldn't raise our children to do the things that they do. We would be ashamed of our kids for acting the way that these grown adults act that are supposed to be some of the best in the country, that lead us and protect our Constitution and our country's freedoms."

The DHS secretary called on politicians to do better, suggesting that if they didn't like the law, they could change it.

"And these politicians, if they don't like the law, then go frickin' change it. Go change the law. That's your job, is to actually have debate, have discernment, to create a law that actually puts America first," Noem said.

"I'm just grateful the president is focused on that."

