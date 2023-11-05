‘No good news here for Dems’: Trump leads Biden in key swing states, poll shows

A New York Times/Siena College poll found former President Trump is leading President Biden in several key states in a potential 2024 head-to-head matchup.

Trump leads Biden in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Biden leads Trump 47%-45% in the swing state of Wisconsin.

Fox News’ Alicia Acuna said Sunday on "The Big Weekend Show" that the poll shows "no good news here for Dems."

Co-host Kennedy said the poll’s findings weren’t surprising given how the country has changed during Biden’s presidency.

"We're in a really scary place, not just economically. You know, you talk about the housing market. Look at the kind of debt people are in with their credit cards and with student loan debt. And the more the government screws around with it, the worse it gets for people," she said.

"Joe Biden represents big government that has its hand in every aspect of your life and his performance, his mental acuity, it's going to get worse," she continued. "It's never going to get better. His best days are behind him. And unfortunately, that kind of decline, it's only going to get worse, and you're going to see that bear out in more of these polls because he doesn't have answers, he doesn't have competence, and people have problems that aren't going away."

Spencer Weiss, an electrical substation specialist who voted for Biden in 2020, is considering backing Trump in 2024 albeit with some reservations.

"The world is falling apart under Biden," Weiss told the Times. "I would much rather see somebody that I feel can be a positive role-model leader for the country. But at least I think Trump has his wits about him."

The NYT/Siena College poll also found a majority of voters said they trusted Trump more than Biden to handle the economy.

Kevin Munoz, a spokesperson for Biden's re-election, told Axios that President Biden will "win in 2024 by putting our heads down and doing the work, not by fretting about a poll."

"Predictions more than a year out tend to look a little different a year later," he said. "Don't take our word for it: Gallup predicted an eight point loss for President Obama only for him to win handedly a year later."