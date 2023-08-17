Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Americans overwhelmingly oppose Biden’s handling of the economy, poll finds

Biden's 'Bidenomics' message isn't landing with Americans

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
An overwhelming majority of Americans are disappointed with President Biden's handling of the U.S. economy, according to a new poll released Thursday.

The poll, conducted by The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that just 36% of Americans approve of Biden when it comes to the economy, lower than his overall approval rating of 42%.

Biden's economy numbers remain as low as they were two months ago, despite weeks of pushing his "Bidenomics" messaging from the White House. According to the poll, 55% of Democrats say Biden should not run for president again, though 82% indicated they would vote for him if nominated.

The poll of 1,165 adults was conducted Aug. 10-14, using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population.

BIDEN CALLED OUT FOR 'FACTUAL ERROR' IN 'BIDENOMICS' TWEET, AFTER BOASTING ABOUT WAGE LEVELS

President Joe Biden

An overwhelming majority of Americans are disappointed with President Biden's handling of the U.S. economy, according to a new poll released Thursday. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

The findings in Thursday's poll match the results of a Monmouth University Poll released in July.

‘MESSED UP': AMERICANS REACT TO BIDEN’S HANDLING OF THE ECONOMY AND ‘BIDENOMICS’ PUSH

That poll found 62% of respondents disapprove of Biden's handling of inflation, compared to 34% who said they approve. Inflation has remained stubbornly high in the U.S. with Americans spending hundreds of dollars more each month than they did two years ago.

President Biden delivers a speech in Philadelphia

President Biden's rebranding of his economic policies has largely failed to convince the public that key aspects of the economy are significantly improving, according to a recent Monmouth poll. (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Biden and former President Donald Trump, the two frontrunners for the Democratic and Republican presidential primaries, repectively, are largely unpopular with Americans in polls.

Last week, a poll found that the United Kingdom's King Charles III is more popular with Americans than either Trump or Biden. Respondents gave identical ratings for Biden and Trump, both polling at about 41% favorable.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

