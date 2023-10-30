Kamala Harris guarantees re-election in 2024 after asked why Biden's not '30 points ahead' of Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris guaranteed re-election for President Biden on Sunday during an interview on "60 Minutes" after she was asked about why the president was neck-and-neck with Donald Trump.

CBS' Bill Whitaker asked the vice president about why her and Biden were neck-and-neck with Donald Trump in the polls in light of the former president's ongoing legal troubles.

"The Biden-Harris ticket is running neck and neck with Donald Trump. Why are you not 30 points ahead?" Whitaker asked.

Harris said she wasn't a political pundit but said the choice was going to be clear when Americans cast their votes on Election Day next year.

"Bill, we're going to win. Let me just tell you that. We’re going to win. And I’m not saying it’s going to be easy. But we will win," she said.

"You say that with such conviction," Whitaker responded.

"I have no doubt, but I also have no doubt it’s going to be a lot of work. And everyone’s going to have to participate. This is a democracy," she continued.

Mainstream media pundits continue to question whether the president is the one to face Trump in a rematch as the two front-runners remain close in the polls.

The vice president was also asked if she questions why voters aren't hearing the administration's messaging.

"I look at it more as let's keep getting out there," Harris said. "And, as with any election, we gotta make our case to the American people. That's part of our responsibility. And that's this process. And that's what it is. And that's a fair process."

Harris was asked about CBS polling that showed the president's dwindling support from younger voters.

"If you poll how young people feel about the climate and the warming of our planet, it polls as one of their top concerns. When we talk about what we are doing with student loan debt, polls very high. The challenge that we have as an administration is we got to let people know who brung it to them. That’s our challenge. But it is not that the work we are doing is not very, very popular with a lot of people," she said.

"She blames the disconnect, in part, on lack of media coverage. Still, the vice president herself is not very popular now, just 41% of adults told CBS News they approve of the job she’s doing. About the same for president Biden," Whitaker said.

Harris also argued that Biden was "very much alive" and running for re-election after Whitaker pressed her on why Democratic donors did not feel confident in her ability to step up if something happened to the president.

"I mean that is a concern, and a legitimate concern, I would say," Whitaker said.

"I hear from a lot of different people a lot of different things. But let me just tell you, I’m focused on the job. I truly am. Our democracy is on the line, Bill. And I, frankly, in my head do not have time for parlor games, when we have a president who is running for re-election," Harris said.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.