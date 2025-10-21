NJ barbershop voters split over Sherrill, Ciattarelli as governor's race tightens

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Jersey voters recently made their voices heard at a Trenton barbershop, discussing taxes and the economy as polls tighten in one of the hottest governor’s races in the country.

"Everybody needs help," Wayne Downing, owner of Success Barber Shop & Salon, lamented to "Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones.

"New Jersey is the Garden State, right? What's growing in New Jersey? I don't see anything growing," he added.

In a segment that aired Tuesday, Jones paid a visit to the spot to talk with voters about where they stand on candidates Mikie Sherrill and Jack Ciattarelli, and what could make them reconsider their positions.

"I'm going to go with Jack," one voter confidently shared.

"Because from what I've seen [of] her [Sherrill]… she's avoiding real serious questions, so how do you expect me to vote for you if you don't have an answer?" he continued.

Another in the room disagreed.

"I'm leaning [toward] her," he said, adding, "I just like her opinion," when asked to elaborate, though the specific opinions he favored remained unclear.

Others were undecided, including one customer seated in the barber chair for a haircut.

"I really haven't made a decision," he said.

"Mikie Sherrill will be an extension of Governor Murphy and his quote-unquote ‘liberal policies.’ And Jack Ciattarelli would be a quote-unquote ‘puppet for Trump,' but that's the overall picture."

When asked if he had to make a decision, the voter conceded that he would likely lean toward Sherrill unless Ciattarelli could make his focus "more about" the state, adding that he has been making more of an effort to do so.

Ciattarelli recently met with Downing to discuss his business plan for the Garden State, including how to make small businesses grow.

Downing lauded Ciattarelli as a "great businessman."

Out-of-control utility bills, education and the economy made voters' list of top concerns inside the shop.

Sherrill leads Ciattarelli by five points among New Jersey likely voters in the latest Fox News poll, down from an eight-point lead in September.

Among registered voters, Sherrill is up by four points, down from a seven-point lead.

In either case, the number is now within the margin of error.

Fox News' Dana Blanton contributed to this report.