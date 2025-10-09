Crime and immigration divide New Jersey voters after explosive Ciattarelli-Sherrill debate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Jersey voters remain divided after the final debate between gubernatorial candidates Jack Ciattarelli and Mikie Sherrill, sparring over crime, immigration and the state’s high cost of living.

Voters from both sides of the political spectrum joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday to share their reactions to the debate and how they plan to vote in the race to replace term-limited Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

"I'm a mom of three, and I definitely support law enforcement. I think it’s incredibly important," Republican voter Alexandra said.

Immigration, the state’s sanctuary policies and public safety have become tense issues between Ciattarelli and Sherrill.

"My opponent has not said a word about getting rid of sanctuary cities, the Immigrant Trust Directive. She's not said a word about reform and bail reform," Ciattarelli said during Wednesday’s debate.

"Yet cops will tell you all the time that this is one of the things getting in the way of keeping our community safe."

Democratic candidate Sherrill, meanwhile, has worked to tie Ciattarelli to President Donald Trump’s policies, criticizing his proposal to deploy the National Guard to cities to aid ICE agents.

"Military members should not be on our streets. It makes people less safe," said Sherrill, a Navy veteran, during the debate.

Voters on the panel remained split on how New Jersey should handle immigration.

Angela, a Republican voter, said she supports stronger enforcement against illegal immigrants who commit crimes.

"I think Jack Ciattarelli hit the point last night when he said there has to be a pathway to recognition," she said.

"But it doesn't mean that everybody who's committing illegal acts gets to stay. People who are committing crimes have to go back."

A Democratic voter on the panel warned that ending the state’s sanctuary policies could endanger undocumented workers who contribute to local communities.

"These are people who pay taxes, who work, whether they're legally here or not," said Democratic voter Stephanie.

"If they're working here, they're paying taxes here. So to me, there should be something more than recognition."

Chris, another Democratic voter, raised concerns about police reform.

"It's not really about defunding the police. It's about it teaching new ways and maybe redoing the institution of the police," he said.

With Election Day less than a month away, the contests in New Jersey and Virginia are being closely watched as early indicators of how voters are responding to the Trump administration's agenda.