Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Nikki Haley: 'What is the point of the UN' if it does not call out Russia or China?

The former UN Ambassador asks how 'an organization committed to peace' can allow a 'brutal dictator' to commit genocide

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
close
Nikki Haley: What is the point of the UN if they don't call out Russia or China? Video

Nikki Haley: What is the point of the UN if they don't call out Russia or China?

Former U.N. ambassador weighs in on the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 'The Story.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley questioned the reasoning behind the U.N.'s existence in light of its inaction on Russia and China Tuesday on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

" … [H]ow can you say you're an organization committed to peace, and allow such a brutal dictator [who's] killing innocent civilians and allow that genocide to happen? How can you do that?" she asked host Martha MacCallum.

"China's doing it to the Uyghurs, but this takes it to a whole new level. So if you're not going to acknowledge China, you're not going to call out Russia, what is the point of the UN?"

UN: RUSSIA'S UKRAINE WAR SEES AT LEAST 1,430 CIVILIANS KILLED, NUMBERS EXPECTED TO RISE SIGNIFICANTLY

Haley called for Russia to be removed from the U.N.'s Human Rights Council and Security Council, adding that the country's leaders will say "whatever they need" to distract from their behavior.

She advocated not minding Russia's words, but instead calling its leaders out "over and over and over again."

If the U.N. is "not going to act for something like this - … why do[es] [it] exist?" she asked.

  • Russian Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Vasily Nebenzya, speaks to the Security Council after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the council on April 05, 2022 in New York City. The Security Council session was called to consider Ukrainian allegations of mass murder of civilians in the town of Bucha by Russian soldiers. Hundreds of bodies, some bound and shot at close range, were discovered in the town northwest of Kyiv after Russian soldiers left.
    Image 1 of 3

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK: Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya.   (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

  • Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations, (U.N.) Sergiy Kyslytsya, speaks during a Security Council meeting in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also addressed the council on April 05, 2022 in New York City. The Security Council session was called to consider Ukrainian allegations of mass murder of civilians in the town of Bucha by Russian soldiers. Hundreds of bodies, some bound and shot at close range, were discovered in the town northwest of Kyiv after Russian soldiers left.
    Image 2 of 3

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK: Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya.   (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

  • Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, and U.S. President Joe Biden arrive for an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House on April 5, 2022 in Washington, DC. With then-Vice President Joe Biden by his side, Obama signed 'Obamacare' into law on March 23, 2010.
    Image 3 of 3

    WASHINGTON, DC: (L-R) Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden.   (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Haley said Russian energy companies should be sanctioned, adding that it is "unthinkable" that President Biden has not sanctioned them.

"It's the one sucker punch you could give him," she continued. "And they should be doing that now, without hesitation. Send the planes, send the equipment, sanction the energy companies, and let's help the Ukrainians win this fight for freedom."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

" … And the thing that sickens me is the EU is going to act and then Biden's going to follow," Haley added. "That's what he's done this entire time. He's followed other countries. Never has the US followed, we've led. Where are we as a leader? We are supposed to be the number one … authority on freedom."

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.