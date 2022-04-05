Nikki Haley: 'What is the point of the UN' if it does not call out Russia or China?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley questioned the reasoning behind the U.N.'s existence in light of its inaction on Russia and China Tuesday on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

" … [H]ow can you say you're an organization committed to peace, and allow such a brutal dictator [who's] killing innocent civilians and allow that genocide to happen? How can you do that?" she asked host Martha MacCallum.

"China's doing it to the Uyghurs, but this takes it to a whole new level. So if you're not going to acknowledge China, you're not going to call out Russia, what is the point of the UN?"

UN: RUSSIA'S UKRAINE WAR SEES AT LEAST 1,430 CIVILIANS KILLED, NUMBERS EXPECTED TO RISE SIGNIFICANTLY

Haley called for Russia to be removed from the U.N.'s Human Rights Council and Security Council, adding that the country's leaders will say "whatever they need" to distract from their behavior.

She advocated not minding Russia's words, but instead calling its leaders out "over and over and over again."

If the U.N. is "not going to act for something like this - … why do[es] [it] exist?" she asked.

Haley said Russian energy companies should be sanctioned, adding that it is "unthinkable" that President Biden has not sanctioned them.

"It's the one sucker punch you could give him," she continued. "And they should be doing that now, without hesitation. Send the planes, send the equipment, sanction the energy companies, and let's help the Ukrainians win this fight for freedom."

" … And the thing that sickens me is the EU is going to act and then Biden's going to follow," Haley added. "That's what he's done this entire time. He's followed other countries. Never has the US followed, we've led. Where are we as a leader? We are supposed to be the number one … authority on freedom."