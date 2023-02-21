Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Nikki Haley tells liberal critics to 'bring it' in fiery response to MSNBC guest's 'white supremacy' claim

GOP presidential candidate responded to fierce criticism on 'Faulkner Focus'

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Nikki Haley: I don't have any faith in the Biden administration Video

Nikki Haley: I don't have any faith in the Biden administration

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley calls for strength amid speculation China may send aid to Russia. She also discusses her reason for running in 2024 and responds to criticism from left-wing media.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley clapped back at liberal critics who have said she's past her "prime" and who have accused her of pushing White supremacist talking points. On "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday, Haley responded to an MSNBC guest on Mehdi Hasan's show claiming Haley uses her "Brown skin to launder White supremacist talking points."

MSNBC GUEST RIPPED FOR ‘OVERT RACISM’ TOWARD NIKKI HALEY

NIKKI HALEY: It's not a surprise. They've done this for a long time. You read the poll numbers of how I do with independents and suburban women and all of those. They know that I am the biggest threat that liberals have ever seen, and they're scared about it. But what I'll tell you is, you want to tell me I'm past my prime? Hold my beer and watch this, because I'm telling you where we are going to take America is going to change all of that. And they know how hard I'll work, and they know how tough I am. Bring it. We're ready.

Kennedy: This is disgusting, overt racism by the media Video