Nikki Haley accused of using 'her Brown skin to launder' White supremacy on MSNBC

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley was accused of using "her Brown skin to launder White supremacist talking points" during a racially charged interview on MSNBC Sunday night.

"I see [Haley] and I feel sad," Daily Beast contributor Wajahat Ali told MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan, "because she uses her Brown skin as a weapon against poor Black folks and poor Brown-Black folks."

"[S]he uses her Brown skin to launder White supremacist talking points," Ali added.

LIBERAL MEDIA FLIPS OUT OVER NIKKI HALEY'S 2024 BID, ATTACKS INDIAN HERITAGE: 'GOP SCOOPS UP ANOTHER TOKEN'

Haley wasn't the only member of the Indian American community that Ali blasted on MSNBC.

"Nikki Haley instead is the Dinesh D'Souza of Candace Owens," Ali claimed, in a jab at conservative filmmaker D’Souza, who is also Indian American, as well as talk show host Candace Owens.

Ali also called Haley an "alpha Karen with Brown skin," a seeming reference to the former governor of South Carolina's age.

A "Karen" is a popular insult on social media that is usually used to refer to middle-aged White women of privilege.

LIBERALS, NAACP ACTIVISTS TARGET NIKKI HALEY WITH DEBUNKED CLAIM THAT SHE AVOIDS 'BROWN-PERSON-SOUNDING' NAME

"For White supremacists and racists, she's the perfect Manchurian candidate," Ali said.

The liberal commentator also spoke at length on how White supremacists allegedly use Asian Americans to score political points.

"Instead of pulling us up from the bootstraps and pulling others [up by their] boot[straps], we're taught to take your boot and put it on the neck of poor Browns, immigrants, refugees and Black folks," Ali argued, speaking on behalf of the entire Asian American community in the United States.

But Ali claimed that the rest of America will never accept someone like Haley, whom he repeatedly called a woman with "Brown skin."

"Nikki! They’ll never love you. It ain’t worth it."

NIKKI HALEY RESPONDS TO DON LEMON'S COMMENT THAT SHE'S PAST HER 'PRIME': LIBERALS 'ARE THE MOST SEXIST'

It was a warning that he also leveled at members of the minority community, who he also claimed will never be accepted in America.

"They'll never love you. They're not nuanced. Bigots don’t care. If you put us all in a lineup, they’re not gonna be like, 'Oh, you're the legal one, you’re good.'"

But Ali focused most of his ire on Haley, who made history as the first Indian American member of a presidential cabinet in 2017, after she was sworn in as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

"Instead of applauding her, I am just disgusted by people like Nikki Haley who know better, whose parents were the beneficiaries of the 1965 Immigration Nationality Act," which Ali claimed passed "thanks to those original BLM protesters."

Ali repeatedly denied that Haley should be considered as just another member of the Indian American community.

"To quote Zora Neale Hurston, ‘not all skinfolk, are kinfolk,’" Ali said.