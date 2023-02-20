Expand / Collapse search
MSNBC guest ripped for 'overt racism' toward Nikki Haley: 'Disgusting and beneath a news network'

MSNBC guest claims Haley uses 'brown skin to launder white supremacist talking points'

By Fox News Staff
Kennedy: This is disgusting, overt racism by the media Video

Kennedy: This is disgusting, overt racism by the media

Fox Business host Kennedy says the media criticizes Nikki Haley based on her race, not on ‘legitimate’ objections like her record or policies.

Kennedy said Monday that an MSNBC guest's criticism of GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley was "beneath a news network." The FOX Business host told the "Outnumbered" panel that Vice President Kamala Harris is criticized for her policies, not her race, yet former U.N. Amb. Haley is facing "overt racism" from the left as they criticize her candidacy. 

NIKKI HALEY ACCUSED OF USING 'HER BROWN SKIN TO LAUNDER' WHITE SUPREMACY ON MSNBC

KENNEDY: And even if they wanted to go after her record, that is legitimate. They can do that. If they've got specific examples of her leadership from South Carolina, that's fine. But this is overt racism. This is disgusting. And any time someone brings up one of Kamala Harris's failures and if they're talking about it in a purely political context and, you know, they point to the numbers at the border and the surge in illegal immigrants who have come over since the Biden-Harris administration was sworn into office. If you say anything about Kamala Harris, you are deemed a misogynist and a racist. But here you have people who are being overtly racist and my question is, where is MSNBC? How is this acceptable on their airwaves? This is disgusting. And it should be beneath a news network.

