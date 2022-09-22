Nikki Haley slams Biden's 'embarrassing' Taiwan pivot: 'Don't throw your cards out on the table'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley slammed President Biden for his pivot on Taiwan foreign policy, warning the U.S. should not put all "cards out on the table" as it pertains to a possible Chinese invasion. Haley joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday to discuss ambiguity surrounding the U.S. stance on Taiwan, saying it is often good to be "unpredictable."

BIDEN SAYS US WOULD DEFEND TAIWAN IF CHINA LAUNCHES AN ‘UNPRECEDENTED ATTACK’

NIKKI HALEY: So it's embarrassing for Americans, right because every time he speaks, they walk it back. But I think about the world stage. Think about how our allies and our enemies look at that. Any time there's confusion in America, there's disruption in the world. I don't know why he feels the need to answer the question. We don't owe the world an answer on how we would deal with the situation with Taiwan and China… In the last administration, with the Trump administration, we didn't tell anybody anything. We just said, don't go there. Don't test us on this because you don't want to see what we're going to do. That's the approach you take with foreign policy. You don't throw your cards out on the table and tell everybody what you're going to do and when you're going to do it. And it's even worse when you disagree with your own administration and there's… not even… a common ground on where they are… It's good to be unpredictable, especially when it comes to foreign policy.

