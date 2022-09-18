Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

Biden says US would defend Taiwan if China launches an 'unprecedented attack'

The White House has walked back Biden's comments on defending Taiwan from China in the past

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Chang issues warning after Chinese drone shot down over Taiwan Strait: 'Anything can happen right now' Video

Chang issues warning after Chinese drone shot down over Taiwan Strait: 'Anything can happen right now'

Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Gordon Chang joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss concerns surrounding heightened tension between China and Taiwan and what signals the beginning of the next global war. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Joe Biden said this week that the United States would defend Taiwan if China invaded, appearing to break with the US government's stance of "strategic ambiguity" on the island. 

His comments came in an interview that aired Sunday evening, when a 60 Minutes correspondent asked the president if US forces would defend Taiwan. 

"Yes, if in fact there was an unprecedented attack," Biden responded. 

The president went on to emphasize his administration's support for the "One China" policy, which recognizes the government in Beijing while allowing for informal ties with Taiwan. 

"Taiwan makes their own judgments about their independence. We are not moving – we're not encouraging their being independent. We're not – that – that's their decision," Biden said Sunday. 

President Joe Biden participates in a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Roosevelt Room of the White House November 15, 2021, in Washington, DC.

President Joe Biden participates in a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Roosevelt Room of the White House November 15, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Tensions between China and the US have escalated in recent weeks following a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to Taiwan in early August. 

While the United States does not have a mutual defense treaty with Taiwan, it does supply the island with weapons. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed a bill on Wednesday that would give Taiwan $4.5 billion for defense over the next four years and designate Taiwan as a non-NATO ally.

PENTAGON OFFICIAL SAYS 'ONLY A MATTER OF TIME' BEFORE CHINA CAUSES 'MAJOR' INCIDENT IN INDO-PACIFIC REGION

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning criticized the new defense spending this week, saying that the "root cause of the current tensions across the Taiwan Strait is that the one-China principle has been challenged."

"Let me stress that no country or individual should underestimate the Chinese government and people’s strong resolve and firm will to safeguard our sovereignty and territorial integrity and to realize national reunification," she said at a press conference on Wednesday. 

  • Chinese helicopters and ships near Taiwan
    Image 1 of 3

    Chinese military helicopters fly past Pingtan island, one of mainland China's closest point from Taiwan, in Fujian province on August 4, 2022, ahead of massive military drills off Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island.  (HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Chinese soldier looking through binoculars with a military ship in the background
    Image 2 of 3

    In this photo provided by China’s Xinhua News Agency, a People's Liberation Army member looks through binoculars during military exercises as Taiwan’s frigate Lan Yang is seen at the rear, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Lin Jian/Xinhua via AP)

  • F-16v aircraft is seen near airbase in Taiwan
    Image 3 of 3

    A F16v aircraft flies past an airbase in Hualien, Taiwan, August 18, 2022.  (REUTERS/Ann Wang)

It's not the first time that Biden has said the US would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. The president said last October that the US has a "commitment" to come to Taiwan's defense, prompting former White House press secretary Jen Psaki to walk back his remarks. 

"There has been no shift," Psaki said in October. "The President was not announcing any change in our policy nor has he made a decision to change our policy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday evening. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

More from Politics