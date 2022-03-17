Nikki Haley: World is 'seeing the real Putin' in public 'cleansing' comments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The world is now seeing "the real Vladimir Putin," former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said Thursday after he wished to "cleanse" Russian society of "traitors" and "scum" as his war rages in Ukraine.

Russia's 69-year-old leader has evolved from a KGB agent to an essentially handpicked political successor by President Boris Yeltsin to a "war criminal," as described by President Biden and a growing number of other officials. He is slowly being ostracized by the world as new images of his devastation of Ukraine are emerging daily.

On "The Story" Thursday, host Martha MacCallum played a translated clip of Putin saying he wishes to "cleanse" Russian society of "traitors" and "scum", which many translate to mean anyone who disagrees with his war or publicly dissents. Haley, a former South Carolina governor, said that the normally secretive autocrat is showing his true colors.

"Well, it's just interesting, because now he's starting to verbalize who he truly is. We always knew this about him, and we knew this when he helped ‘cleanse’ people in Syria with chemical weapons," she said.

"We've seen it through his brutal attacks when he's tried to poison political opponents and tried to eliminate people. I mean, so this is not anything new for him to think like that."

Haley said Putin is lashing out under apparent pressure from within his tight Kremlin ranks as his invasion of Ukraine drags on and he orders further strikes on civilians.

"Now, do I think that's going to change his tactics? No, I don't think it's going to change his tactics, but you're seeing the real Vladimir Putin, and I think we need to take him at his word," Haley said.

In the U.S., signs of Putin's evolution from world leader to global pariah are growing more evident.

In Bayonne, New Jersey, officials covered up the autocrat's name on the iconic September 11 ‘Teardrop’ Memorial gifted "From the People of Russia and President Vladimir Putin," which sits along New York Harbor in prominent view at the city's port and cruise terminal.

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis, a Democrat, told local media this week that the Russian people "did not start the war, Vladimir Putin did" – and therefore said the rest of the monument will remain.