Newt Gingrich: Warnock is running the most vicious and dishonest campaign in Georgia

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich blasted Sen. Raphael Warnock's policies and shared his midterm outlook for the Democratic Party on Tuesday's "Hannity."

NEWT GINGRICH: Politics is about results and they are desperate. They're losing on the cost of living. They're losing on the price of gasoline. They're losing on the cost of food. They're losing on crime. They're losing on open borders. You go down the look, losing on left wing radical ideas in schools. So they look around and they can't win on any of these issues. The reason Warnock is running the most vicious, personal and dishonest campaign in Georgia, I think anywhere in America, is that Warnock understands if he does not smear and destroy Herschel Walker, he's gone. People are not going to vote for Warnock if they have any reasonable alternative because he's too radical left. He is too pro tax paid abortion. He is too anti-police. He is too pro-communist. People are not going to vote for him. And so they've they're they're now desperate.

In the last five weeks of this campaign, it's going to be among the most desperate on the part of the Democrats that you and I have ever seen in our lifetime. But it makes sense because they have no issues. They have no results. Every time people go to the grocery store, they know the Democrats are losing. Every time they fill up the car, a truck, they know the Democrats are losing.

