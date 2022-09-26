Herschel Walker calls out Warnock for 'pro-choice pastor' stance, says Dems fleeing Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker criticized opponent Sen. Raphael G. Warnock, D-Ga., during an interview with Sean Hannity on Monday.

Hannity questioned Walker on Warnock's past complimentary statements regarding radical preacher Louis Farrakhan's Nation of Islam as well as Rev. Jeremiah Wright – the latter of whom pastored Barack Obama in Chicago.

Warnock previously referred to the Nation of Islam as an "important" voice for African Americans during a 2013 speech in which he was comparing the Black power religion's numbers to "mainline Protestantism."

In 2008, Warnock – the pastor of Martin Luther King Jr.'s church in Atlanta – appeared on Fox News to defend Wright in the midst of Obama-related criticisms, saying in part, "When preachers tell the truth, very often it makes people uncomfortable."

Earlier this year, following the leak of a document indicating majority support for overturning Roe v. Wade, Warnock tweeted, "as a pro-choice pastor, I’ve always believed that a patient's room is way too small for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government."

Walker later responded on "Hannity."

"Well, one of the things you're going to tell me is, well, I was at the church and I had nothing to do with it. No, you were a part of it. You were a part of. And don't run now," he said, comparing that situation to the fact Warnock and other Democrats seem loathe to appear with President Biden due to the latter's unpopularity.

"Just the same as don't run from Biden because you're cut from the same cloth – And I've called him a wolf in sheep's clothing."

Walker further said he looks forward to debating the Democrat in Savannah on October 14.

Later in the interview, Walker mentioned how the Atlanta Braves have come under fire from some ‘woke’ quarters for their name and "tomahawk chop" cheer.

Responding to Fox News at the podium, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration "believes it's important to have this conversation" and to listen to Native Americans' thoughts on the matter "who are most impacted by this."

Walker said that Warnock and other Georgia Democrats should also answer that question,

"Does he believe they should change the name? Well, I don't, because you know what is so funny? I've asked some Native American and they were OK with it," Walker said.

"That's one of the problems we have is most of the people on the left don't talk to the people that put them in office. They represent all they're doing is making decisions and they're coming by later knowing that they made a wrong decision and trying to change it."

