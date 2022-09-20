Warnock team reacts to Georgia poll showing GOP ahead in Senate, governor elections: ‘This race will be close’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

GOP candidates are leading in Georgia's Senate and gubernatorial midterm races, after a new poll found the majority of voters in the state hope to see Republicans pick up control of Congress in November

A new Atlanta Journal Constitution poll found that if the election were today, 51% of registered Georgian voters would like to see Republicans in control of Congress, giving them a strong eight-point edge over the 43% who would hope Democrats hold onto their majority this fall.

With less than 50 days until the midterms, Democrats appear to be facing a tough election in Georgia, after President Joe Biden received a job approval rating of 37% among voters in the Peach State, with a total disapproval rating of 58%.

In the state's Senate race, the poll found Trump-backed Republican nominee Herschel Walker only holds a slim lead of 1.6 percentage points over Democratic opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock, 45.8% to 44.2%. Other polls and polling averages show Warnock a few points ahead of Walker, but a spokesman for the Democratic candidate told Fox News that the campaign isn't taking anything for granted.

"There are going to be polls in all directions over the course of this campaign," Quentin Fulks, campaign manager for Warnock, told Fox News Digital Tuesday in response to the new poll.

"Here's what we know: this race will be close, which is why we can't take anything for granted and are working hard every day to reelect Reverend Warnock, so he can continue fighting in the Senate to protect and save jobs, lower costs for hardworking families and stand up for Georgia service members and veterans," Fulks said.

Before facing off on the ballot this November, the two candidates agreed to a debate sponsored by Nexstar Media Group that will take place in Savannah, Georgia, on Oct. 14.

According to the survey, a whopping 90% of Republicans and 69% of independents believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, compared to only 45% of Democrats who feel it's on the wrong track.

Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga., has a strong advantage in the state's gubernatorial race, with 50% of registered voters choosing him as their midterm pick and only 42% vying for a Stacey Abrams win.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution poll was conducted by University of Georgia’s School of Policy and International Affairs from Sept. 5-16, 2022 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.