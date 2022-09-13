What's at stake for Republicans, Democrats in midterms now that primary election season is over

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The six-month 2022 primary election slog finally comes to a close Tuesday in what promises to be the most expensive and consequential non-presidential election in American history.

What began in Texas back in March and wraps up in New Hampshire this week and sets the stage for an epic 55-day sprint to Election Day that will be like no other midterm campaign we’ve ever witnessed.

What’s at stake is control of both Houses of Congress and dozens of pivotal gubernatorial and state attorneys general posts. But setting aside all the money, all the noise, and all the political gamesmanship for a moment, it all comes down to one simple question: are you better off today than you were two years ago?

In New Hampshire’s primary elections, the final piece of the puzzle in this year’s handful of competitive U.S. Senate races will be decided. President Joe Biden’s ally in the U.S. Senate incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan will be running against either retired Army General Don Bolduc or State Senator Chuck Morse in the general election.

The race in New Hampshire represents one of the top four pick-up opportunities for Republicans in their quest to win back control of the Senate, which is currently deadlocked at 50 - 50. Left-wing Vice President Kamala Harris currently possesses the tie-breaking vote.

Sen. Hassan has used her vote to make the disastrous Biden-Harris agenda a reality. Because of Hassan’s votes in favor of Biden’s falsely labeled, inflation-causing trillion dollar spending bills, American families are feeling stress just to get by in the midst of an economic recession -- a recession that might have been avoided if Sen. Hassan did the right thing.

Hassan’s irresponsible votes have cemented her status as an endangered politician; she’s polling well below 50 percent in a potential general election match-up versus either Bolduc or Morse. Many believe that control of the U.S. Senate could come down to what voters in the "Live Free or Die" state decide.

The primary elections for U.S. House in both of New Hampshire’s congressional districts are also key races in the grand scheme of things. Both seats are currently held by tone-deaf liberal Democrats and are listed as "toss-ups" that may well be part of the equation that allows House Republicans to regain the majority. Speaker Pelosi and the radical Democrats are defending a miniscule five seat majority, so the oft-used phrase "every seat counts" doesn’t do this year’s political situation justice.

Recent headlines such as, "N.H. poll: Biden's favorability in the state is at an all-time low," are proving to be a massive drag on incumbent Democrats trying to stay above water in the critical campaigns that will decide who controls Congress in 2023. The Democrat’s "Biden problem" is hardly just a New Hampshire concern; it’s a factor in battleground states with Senate, House, and gubernatorial contests up for grabs in every corner of the country.

At the end of the day, President Biden’s radical left-wing policies and harsh rhetoric toward half of our citizens have made Americans more divisive and less hopeful about the future. And perhaps most importantly, with his unhinged spending habits, tax increases, socialist loan forgiveness programs, and army of new IRS agents, the president has created an environment of economic uncertainty for families and job creators at the worst possible time.

When the next Consumer Price Index report comes out this week, maybe we’ll find out how much "pain" -- in the words of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell -- is in store for American households and businesses.

Democrats Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer are out of touch career politicians who’ve been in Washington a combined 120 years. That means their priorities don’t match the priorities of everyday Americans.

Under the complete control of the Biden-Pelosi-Schumer triumvirate, our borders are wide open to criminals and fentanyl; our neighborhoods are far less safe; our public schools have been transformed into incubators for wokeism; and hardworking Americans are struggling mightily to make ends meet.

After seeing all that’s transpired over the past two years, the American people can end this catastrophic Democrat abuse of power once and for all.

They must give the Biden administration a much-needed check and balance by voting for their Republican candidate for U.S. Senate and U.S. House come this November.

