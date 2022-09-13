White House doesn't know how to deal with inflation: Ben Domenech

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech said inflation is the "fundamental issue" the Biden administration has to deal with on "Special Report."

BEN DOMENECH: The sad sort of bittersweet boomer rock adult contemporary of James Taylor seems to me to be a fitting piece of music to articulate the nature of this presidency. It’s very — it’s very sad and depressing and something that could play behind you on an elevator music. The Simpsons by the way literally did this. They had the exact same song with James Taylor in an episode designed to encourage astronauts in space. Didn’t really work.

The thing I think is happening here is unfortunately this White house does not know how to grapple with the inflation problem. It's the fundamental issue they have to deal with at the moment, and they don’t really know how to deal with it. They have approached it in many different ways. They've tried to do a re-set. They've tried to adjust things. They've tried to have these types of events. Nothing is actually dealing with the fundamentals, that concerns so many Americans.

