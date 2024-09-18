Newt Gingrich sounds off on Kamala Harris' 'word salad' interviews, 'insane' position on Israel-Hamas

Vice President Kamala Harris is continuing her campaign blitz, but a series of "word salad" interviews have some pundits skeptical if she can sway enough undecided voters. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich warned on "Hannity" Tuesday that the new interviews have become a "joke," stressing the "insanity" of Harris' position on the Israel-Hamas war.

HARRIS CAMPAIGN PLEDGES MORE MEDIA INTERVIEWS AS VOTERS STILL HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT HER POLICIES

NEWT GINGRICH: The American people aren't stupid. In the recent interviews, for example, with undecided voters, overwhelmingly they believe she's much more radical than Donald Trump. … They identify her with Biden and the Biden administration so overwhelmingly, they think that she is the candidate of the past and Trump is a candidate of change, by about three-and-a-half to one. Americans want change in current policies, not continuity. Part of this may be psychological and she may not be capable of uttering a clear, coherent policy position. But whatever the reason, the more we get these word salads, the more obvious it is that she either doesn't know what she's saying or she can't articulate it, or she's trying to hide. These things all hurt her. This interview today did not help her at all. The interview in Philadelphia on the local TV station became a joke. I mean, people thought it was absurd.

If you just watch her, it's the same stuff over and over. The things she's memorized have nothing to do with the real world. And I particularly want to point out, at one point in this interview, she talks about we have to get to a truce in Gaza and release the hostages. Now, there are two problems. The first is she is the vice president. They've had 11 months to get to this truce. 11 months. They've gotten nowhere. There's no reason to believe she'd get anywhere if she was president. Why? Because the founding constitution of Hamas says not a single Jew will remain. And when people chant ‘from the river to the sea,’ they're chanting genocide fully as much as the Nazi Germans were about Jews in Europe. These college students need to understand that. That's a genocidal quote that Hamas means to either massacre or evict every single Jew in Israel. So her fantasy that somehow she's going to sit down with Hamas, talk reasonably with them, get them to agree to something plausible, this is insanity. This is totally out of touch with the real world.

Harris has had numerous "word salad" interviews during her time in office. Although her campaign has been marked by few media appearances, she had her first solo interview with the national media Tuesday.

Harris spoke to the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) in Philadelphia, about a month after former President Trump spoke to the same group and made waves when he questioned Harris' race.

CBS REPORTER FINDS ONLY 3 HARRIS SUPPORTERS IN 3 NEVADA RESTAURANTS: ‘PEOPLE ARE REALLY EXCITED ABOUT TRUMP’

Beyond race-focused topics, the interview included remarks from Harris about her economic plan, abortion, support for Israel and gun control.

Later, the moderators turned to the second assassination attempt made on Trump's life over the weekend. Harris indicated that she spoke to Trump after the close call to check on him.

Harris was asked a follow-up question about her confidence in the Secret Service to protect her, with Harris responding in the affirmative.

"Not everybody has Secret Service. And there are far too many people in our country right now who are not feeling safe," she said. "I mean, I look at Project 2025, and I look at, you know, the Don't Say Gay laws coming out of Florida. Members of the LGBTQ community don't feel safe right now, immigrants or people with an immigrant background don't feel safe right now. Women don't feel safe right now. And so, yes, I feel safe. I have Secret Service protection, but that doesn't change my perspective on the importance of fighting for the safety of everybody in our country."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.