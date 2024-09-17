Trump, Harris and two assassination attempts. Our election language crisis is spinning out of control

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Words hold tremendous weight—and nowhere more so than in politics. They shape opinions, inspire action, and, when wielded carelessly, can incite chaos. As we move through this election season, it’s evident that our political language has become increasingly heated and reckless. It’s time to pause and think about the stakes involved.

Consider the charged terminology surrounding former President Trump—labels such as "a threat to democracy" and "an existential danger." Such phrases do more than serve as political critiques; they transform opponents into adversaries, creating an environment ripe for conflict and hostility. Following the latest assassination attempt on Trump, numerous media outlets hastily attributed responsibility to his own rhetoric, highlighting his tendency to simplify complex issues into neat narratives.

And we are seeing it happen in real time. Not even 72 hours away from the news cycle, leaders are failing to take a pause to take the temperature down. Instead, they are ratcheting it up. Just one day after the assassination attempt, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was on MSNBC calling Trump a "danger to the country and the world" while Elon Musk took to X in his since-deleted missive suggesting that "no one is even trying to assassinate" President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris.

DAVID MARCUS: JUST LIKE THAT, THE LEFT HAS NORMALIZED ASSASSINATION ATTEMPTS

Some argue that Trump’s incendiary remarks have exacerbated the volatility, while others contend that the language directed at him magnifies the tension. Let’s set aside the debate over whose rhetoric is worse—Trump’s or Harris’. With two assassination attempts in just over two months, the more pressing question is why our language seems to be contributing to such alarming outcomes? Regardless of where you stand, it’s critical to recognize how our rhetoric can create a cycle of aggression.

This pattern is not new. Recent history is replete with instances where incendiary language has incited violence. During the 2016 election, the portrayal of immigrants as "invaders" or "criminals" contributed to a spike in hate crimes. The slogan "lock her up," aimed at Hillary Clinton, fueled hostility toward her supporters and intensified political divisions. And let’s not forget how many view Trump’s language to have led to January 6th. More recently, terms like "anarchists" and "thugs" have been used to describe some protesters advocating for racial justice, resulting in backlash and violence against those communities.

In today’s charged atmosphere, it’s no wonder that many of Trump’s supporters feel compelled to rally around and defend him. The more aggressive the rhetoric from his critics, the more firmly his base seems to dig in their heels. Ironically, in attempting to challenge Trump’s narrative, opponents often end up strengthening it by inviting further conflict.

Effective criticism doesn’t have to rely on hyperbole or hostility. For instance, Kamala Harris’s assertion that Trump is a "small man with big consequences" is both impactful and measured. This kind of thoughtful critique fosters reflection rather than retaliation.

Why do we frequently gravitate toward emotionally charged language when a more reasoned approach could yield similar, if not better, results?

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

The reality is that our current political conversation often resembles a cacophony of outrage rather than a forum for constructive debate. While it is undeniable that words can incite action, they also have the power to nurture understanding and strengthen connections. If we aspire to transcend our entrenched positions, we must embrace language that promotes dialogue instead of division.

What is it going to take for us to take for us to realize that our words matter? That we are setting a precedent for the next generation? My daughter has just started kindergarten. And I would be no more satisfied with an explanation of "the other kid started it" if she was called to the principal’s office for getting into a fight at school. And yet, pundit after pundit and leader after leader insists that it is all Trump’s fault and that as long as he is in power, they must continue with this language.

We face a crucial choice: to continue fanning the flames of anger and misunderstanding, or to adopt a more considered approach to our discourse. It’s essential that we recognize the potential impact of our words and engage in conversations that prioritize understanding over conflict. Failing to do so not only jeopardizes the quality of our political dialogue but also undermines the very foundations of our democracy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ultimately, we must pose a fundamental question: Are we constructing barriers that keep us apart, or can we foster authentic engagement in meaningful discussions? The responsibility lies with each of us to elevate the language of this election, transforming it from a source of incitement into an opportunity for genuine understanding.

This shift is not merely overdue; it is vital for the health of our democratic process.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM LEE HARTLEY CARTER