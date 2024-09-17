Harris campaign pledges more media interviews as voters still have questions about her policies

Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 campaign says voters can expect more interviews in the coming weeks, a new report says, as critics say Harris still needs to clear up "confusion" over her policy positions.

As of Tuesday, Harris and running mate Tim Walz had granted at least 13 formal interviews since emerging as the Democratic ticket for president last month, while former President Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, had granted at least 54 over the same time period.

"Harris Campaign Says She Will Meet the Press (on Her Terms)," The New York Times reported on Tuesday. According to the report, the VP plans to amp up her media appearances over the next seven weeks, with a "particular focus" on local news outlets in battleground states like Pennsylvania.

"If you want to know the kind of things we plan to do, look at the things she was doing all year before the ticket switch," Harris campaign advisor Brian Fallon said in an interview with the Times.

58 DAYS: KAMALA HARRIS HAS YET TO DO FORMAL PRESS CONFERENCE SINCE EMERGING AS DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE

While major news networks seek interviews with Harris, aides told the paper she is more interested in taking interviews with local outlets and nontraditional venues with smaller audiences. To that end, Walz spoke on Tuesday with an affiliate in Macon, Ga., while Harris spoke last Friday to a Philadelphia news station, where her convoluted response to a question about the economy drew criticism.

"These interviewers include drive-time radio hosts and anchors from the local evening news — particularly those who, like the television reporter from Philadelphia, tend not to ask follow-ups if and when Ms. Harris filibusters or dodges their questions," the report said.

The Times report comes on the heels of an NBC report out last week in which Democratic allies urged Harris to do more local interviews.

"I don’t think you can hide for 56 more days from media interviews," a Democratic strategist speaking on condition of anonymity told NBC News.

"The biggest issues with her are because people still don’t know enough about her. It’s going to take a lot more than one debate and one CNN interview to scratch the itch," the strategist said, adding: "Voters want to know whom they’re going to vote for and what they stand for and want to see them tested. It’s a dangerous strategy of trying to do four-corners defense when there’s still a lot of clock left in the game."

KAMALA HARRIS PRESSED BY SOME ALLIES TO DO MORE INTERVIEWS: ‘I DON’T THINK YOU CAN HIDE FOR 56 MORE DAYS'

Harris sat for a Spanish radio interview on Monday that aired Tuesday morning. On Tuesday afternoon, she took questions from reporters at an event held by the National Association of Black Journalists. In July, Trump clashed with journalists at the same forum.

Harris still has not held a formal press conference since replacing President Biden as the Democratic nominee.

Fox News' Brian Flood and David Rutz contributed to this report.