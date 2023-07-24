Newt Gingrich says evidence mounting against Biden family: 'The dam is going to break'

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich warned that the "dam is going to break" for the Biden family as Republicans continue the investigation into their overseas business dealings. Gingrich joined "One Nation" with Brian Kilmeade to react to the latest developments in the probe, arguing the liberal media may soon have to admit "we have a huge problem on our hands."

DEMOCRAT CONGRESSMAN MELTS DOWN, CLAIMS DOJ, FBI, IRS ‘KEEP DEMOCRACY IN CHECK’ DURING HUNTER BIDEN HEARING

NEWT GINGRICH: Every week we get more information. Every week the information corroborates what we've already suspected. What this says to me is that it's very possible that there was a direct payment to the then-vice president of the United States. It's certainly even more likely that there were payments that were funneled through Hunter to Joe Biden, and the evidence just keeps mounting up every single week. At some point, the dam is going to break and even The New York Times and The Washington Post are going to recognize that we have a huge problem on our hands. We may have a criminal family sitting in the White House that took money from foreigners in Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Romania, Russia and China. Now, that's a pretty sobering comment that has huge national security implications and also it has basic honesty implications.

WHISTLEBLOWER CONFIRMS ATTORNEY WHO DONATED TO BIDEN'S 2020 CAMPAIGN ‘REFUSED TO BRING CHARGES’ AGAINST HUNTER

Republicans lashed out at President Biden last week following the release of an unclassified FBI document detailing his alleged involvement in an international bribery scheme, with a number rallying for his impeachment.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released the FD-1023 form earlier in the day which detailed how Biden, along with his son, Hunter Biden, allegedly "coerced" Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky to pay them millions of dollars in exchange for their help in getting the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the company fired.

"Most corrupt family to ever live in the White House! Impeach!" Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., wrote on Twitter, while Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., wrote, "Read and understand just how deep the corruption goes. Biden should be thrown out of office. Impeach!"

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate and conservative firebrand Kari Lake suggested the president was guilty of "extortion" and "treason" in addition to bribery, and claimed former President Donald Trump was impeached for Biden's "crimes."

"Is this why Biden has America involved in the war in Ukraine??? Joe Biden is a criminal and is compromised! And he is leading us into WW3 [because Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy has proof of more Biden crimes," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., tweeted. "Republicans can no longer delay, but we need 218 Republican votes to do it. I’ve been there since day one and so are the American people. IMPEACH BIDEN!!!"

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., also called for Biden's impeachment prior to the release of the document, writing that he "NEEDS to be impeached" because of the "evidence and testimony" she had seen as a member of the House Oversight Committee investigating the Biden family finances. "He is compromised and his son is selling access to him," she added.

"This is damning evidence that Biden is compromised. Remember when Democrats and their pals in the media went as far as to question whether this document even exists?" Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, tweeted, while Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., declared, "The Biden family corruption saga continues."

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.