Whistleblower confirms attorney who donated to Biden's 2020 campaign 'refused to bring charges' against Hunter

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley confirmed Wednesday that U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matthew Graves, who donated to President Biden's 2020 presidential campaign, "refused to bring charges" against Hunter Biden for tax evasion.

"The Justice Department allowed the president's political appointees to weigh in on whether to charge the president's son," Shapley said during the heated House Oversight Committee hearing looking into allegations the Department of Justice politically interfered with an investigation into Hunter Biden.

"After U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matthew Graves, appointed by President Biden, refused to bring charges in March 2022, I watched U.S. Attorney [David] Weiss tell a room full of senior FBI and IRS senior leaders on October 7, 2022, that he was not the deciding person on whether charges were filed," he added.

According to Federal Election Commission records first reported by the Daily Caller, U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, donated to Biden's 2020 campaign while working at law firm DLA Piper prior to his nomination and confirmation to the position in 2021.

The donations, totaling $1,500, were given in April 2020 and May 2020 during the Democratic presidential primaries.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The House probe has centered around Shapley and fellow whistleblower Joseph Ziegler's claim there was a pattern of "slow-walking investigative steps" into Hunter Biden, which included instructions not to speak with him at his residence, tipping the president’s son and staff off about the ongoing efforts and delaying enforcement actions in the months before the 2020 presidential election.

The two agents were assigned to the federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax and gun charges. Biden ultimately pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor tax offenses as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors in a lenient deal that prompted criticism from Republican lawmakers.

The hearing comes as House Republicans continue to investigate the president and his family after the DOJ failed to find evidence of criminal conduct.

