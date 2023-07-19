Expand / Collapse search
Whistleblower confirms attorney who donated to Biden's 2020 campaign 'refused to bring charges' against Hunter

US Attorney Matthew Graves donated a combined $1,500 to Biden's campaign in 2020

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
IRS agents believe Hunter Biden may have gotten special treatment Video

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram breaks down the whistleblower testimony on 'Special Report.'

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley confirmed Wednesday that U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matthew Graves, who donated to President Biden's 2020 presidential campaign, "refused to bring charges" against Hunter Biden for tax evasion.

"The Justice Department allowed the president's political appointees to weigh in on whether to charge the president's son," Shapley said during the heated House Oversight Committee hearing looking into allegations the Department of Justice politically interfered with an investigation into Hunter Biden.

"After U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matthew Graves, appointed by President Biden, refused to bring charges in March 2022, I watched U.S. Attorney [David] Weiss tell a room full of senior FBI and IRS senior leaders on October 7, 2022, that he was not the deciding person on whether charges were filed," he added.

DEMOCRAT CONGRESSMAN MELTS DOWN, CLAIMS DOJ, FBI, IRS ‘KEEP DEMOCRACY IN CHECK’ DURING HUNTER BIDEN HEARING

According to Federal Election Commission records first reported by the Daily Caller, U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, donated to Biden's 2020 campaign while working at law firm DLA Piper prior to his nomination and confirmation to the position in 2021.

The donations, totaling $1,500, were given in April 2020 and May 2020 during the Democratic presidential primaries.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

WATCH: WHITE HOUSE DISMISSES DISMAL BIDEN APPROVAL RATINGS, CLAIMS THEY ‘DON’T TELL THE WHOLE STORY'

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden meets with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office at the White House on July 18, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The House probe has centered around Shapley and fellow whistleblower Joseph Ziegler's claim there was a pattern of "slow-walking investigative steps" into Hunter Biden, which included instructions not to speak with him at his residence, tipping the president’s son and staff off about the ongoing efforts and delaying enforcement actions in the months before the 2020 presidential election.

The two agents were assigned to the federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax and gun charges. Biden ultimately pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor tax offenses as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors in a lenient deal that prompted criticism from Republican lawmakers. 

IRS whistleblowers sworn into Congress

Supervisory IRS Special Agent Gary Shapley (L) and IRS Criminal Investigator Joseph Ziegler are sworn-in as they testify during a House Oversight Committee hearing related to the Justice Department's investigation of Hunter Biden, on Capitol Hill July 19, 2023, in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony from two whistleblowers from the Internal Revenue Service who allege that the Hunter Biden criminal probe was mishandled by the Department of Justice. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The hearing comes as House Republicans continue to investigate the president and his family after the DOJ failed to find evidence of criminal conduct.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

