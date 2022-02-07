Newt Gingrich: Nancy Pelosi turned the House of Representatives into a dictatorship

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" Monday to discuss why Democrats and the "power elite" continue to defy COVID mask mandates while they expect the rest of America to obey their rules.

NEWT GINGRICH: All across the planet you’re seeing a rebellion. This truck driver effort in Canada which really reminds me of the tractorcade against Jimmy Carter in 1979. The truck drivers got sick of it and of course the response, which shocked me, the Canadian government has acted like a dictatorship and gone all out to cause as much pain as they can. The government has even said if you provide them gasoline or food, the truck drivers, you could be arrested. I don’t know what law there is that prevents you from providing gasoline and food to truckers, but the local mayor in Ottawa [Jim Watson] decided he was going to crush them. You’re seeing this kind of real division everywhere. It’s the Nancy Pelosi effect, she runs a dictatorship. It used to be called the House of Representative, but it’s really Pelosi’s dictatorship.

