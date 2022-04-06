Newt Gingrich: Obama event showed Biden 'clearly feels subordinate'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich reacted Wednesday to President Biden's "awkward" appearance with former President Obama at the White House, arguing on "America's Newsroom" Obama's "compelling" dynamic offered a stark contrast to Biden's "cognitive confusion" and Vice President Harris' lack of "capacity" to lead.

BIDEN LOOKS ON AS DEMOCRATS GUSH OVER OBAMA AT WHITE HOUSE EVENT

NEWT GINGRICH: I think that Biden clearly feels subordinate to Barack Obama, partly because for eight years he was the vice president. You understand that partially because... Barack Obama is a compelling figure, and he's all there... Biden has all these strange moments of cognitive confusion. On the other hand, you have Kamala Harris, a person who to the best of our knowledge, has no capacity for learning, no capacity for leading a team and no capacity for representing the United States. So of the three figures, Barack Obama is the most compelling, the most articulate, and I think the most successful in terms of achieving what he wanted to achieve, and I think that there's a certain natural intimidation, if you will. Obama's dynamic, he's open... Biden on a good day is sort of dull, and on a bad day is just hopeless.

