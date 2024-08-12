New York Times upsets liberals with new endorsement policy: 'What a terrible decision'

The New York Times is facing blowback from New York City progressives and journalists over its decision to stop making endorsements in state and local races.

The Times itself first reported on the move and how "the change will be immediate," saying that the paper "does not plan to take a stance in Senate, congressional or state legislative races in New York this fall, or in next year’s New York City elections," which includes New York City Mayor Eric Adams' reelection bid.

"As the institutional voice of The Times, the editorial board serves our mission to help our global audience understand the world by providing a consistent, independent view of the world based on time-tested institutional values," Times opinion editor Kathleen Kingsbury said in a statement given to Fox News Digital.

"While elections everywhere remain critical to the lives and experiences of our audience, the editorial board is ceasing the endorsement process for New York elections. We remain a journalistic institution rooted in New York City, both historically, today and in the future. Our newsroom will continue to report aggressively on New York electoral races, and Opinion will continue to offer perspective on the races, candidates and issues at stake."

The Times will continue to offer its endorsement in presidential races.

Critics panned the Times' decision on social media, including New York-based journalists, progressive politicians and even former Times staffers.

"What a terrible decision," Semafor editor-in-chief and former Times columnist Ben Smith reacted on X. "The Times edit board abdicating the only thing anyone actually, really listened to them on, and leaving NYC politics to be continue to drift along, more or less controlled by tiny interest groups."

"Unfortunate decision. NYT surrenders accountability mechanism and ability to influence the debate/outcome in its own backyard," former Times editorial board member Carol Giacomo wrote.

"The civic life of our city is stronger when the @nytimes Editorial Board weighs in for progressivism and good government. This is a miss," lawyer and local Democratic figure Pablo Zevallos said.

"This is the exact wrong move," progressive activist and former New York assembly candidate Ryder Kessler wrote, adding, "[Times editorial board member] @MaraGay and the board have been forthright on the most important challenges facing NY (e.g. housing scarcity, congestion pricing). If they believe these issues matter, they should be endorsing in MORE races — and further down the ballot."

Others took swipes at the Gray Lady for ending their influential endorsements in New York races but maintaining their endorsements on a presidential level, which have all supported Democrats since 1960.

"This is psychotic. The local endorsements were influential (and usually in a positive direction.) Nobody cares who the NYT endorses for president," Very Serious Substack writer Josh Barro said.

"I could get behind the argument that newspapers shouldn’t be endorsing candidates *at all,* but to keep (largely meaningless) national endorsements and stop (quite influential) New York ones is something else," New Yorker reporter Erin Durkin similarly wrote.

"I love the NYT but this is a terrible decision, an abdication of its civic responsibilities. And ironically it's endorsements are nowhere particularly crucial * except * in NYC and NJ," The Atlantic staff writer Michael Powell said.

The Times did not respond to Fox News Digital's inquires beyond providing Kingsbury's statement. It is unclear why the decision was made and whether it was a unanimous decision among its editorial board members.