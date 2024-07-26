NY Times editorial board urges Kamala Harris to 'do better' than Biden in taking questions from reporters

The New York Times editorial board pleaded with Vice President Kamala Harris to "do better" than her former running mate in fielding questions from reporters.

"Vice President Kamala Harris, now the likely Democratic nominee, has the chance to encourage and embrace the kind of close examination that the public so far has had little opportunity to witness during the 2024 race," the Times editorial board wrote Friday.

"Americans deserve a campaign that tests the strengths and weaknesses of the candidates; that highlights their differences and allows scrutiny of their plans; that motivates people to vote by giving them a clear account of how their choice in this election will affect their lives. Americans deserve the opportunity to ask questions of those who are seeking to lead their government."

While the Times said the rollout of the Harris campaign offered "promising signs" of a positive change, it said the VP "needs to do more, and she needs to do it quickly."

"Ms. Harris ought to challenge Mr. Trump to a series of debates or town halls on subjects of national importance, such as the economy, foreign policy, health care and immigration. Mr. Trump claims that he is ready and willing to participate in debates once Democrats have officially selected a nominee. Americans would benefit from comparing the two candidates directly," the editorial board told readers.

The Times went on to insist "both candidates need to start taking questions from reporters, too."

"Candidates have abundant opportunities to speak directly to voters, through social media and tightly controlled public appearances, without the mediation of journalists. Most voters, however, will never be able to speak directly with candidates," the editorial board said. "President Biden has rarely granted the news media permission to ask questions on behalf of the American people, and on the rare occasions he did, his team sometimes sent scripted questions. It left him poorly prepared for the campaign trail and for confronting his opponent. Mr. Trump, too, rarely takes questions. Ms. Harris has the chance to do better."

"Engaging with voters is especially important for Ms. Harris because she would be the first major-party presidential candidate in modern times who did not pass through the state primary process, in which voters have a chance to take the measure of candidates and to ask questions about the issues that matter most to their communities," the piece continued. "Addressing small crowds in small places and answering questions from local reporters are rituals during the primaries for a reason. Unlike large public rallies, they are occasions for encounters on equal footing, and they are an education for the candidate as much as for voters."

"Good leaders speak, and they listen. They welcome scrutiny. They accept responsibility. Ms. Harris now has a chance to demonstrate that she will be the kind of leader who deserves the nation’s support," the Times later added.

In April, the Times editorial board called out Biden for "avoiding interviews and questions from major news organizations" in a scathing piece. The paper also called on the president to drop out of the race following his disastrous debate performance last month.

Harris has received jubilant media coverage since she began to ascend to the top of the Democratic ticket on Sunday after Biden announced his exit from the race and endorsement. But she has yet to grant an interview despite becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee.