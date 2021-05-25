New York Times column slammed for calling anti-Semitic attacks 'a gift to the right'

The New York Times was again the focus of intense criticism this week following a column it published Monday calling recent anti-Semitic attacks "a gift to the right."

Left-wing columnist Michelle Goldberg claimed anti-Semitic violence helped "shore up" a system of "apartheid" and "discrimination" by Israel against Palestinians by making it more difficult to break the conflation between Israel and the Jewish people.

"This violence also threatens to undermine progress that’s been made in getting American politicians to take Palestinian rights more seriously," Goldberg wrote. "Right-wing Zionists and anti-Semitic anti-Zionists have something fundamental in common: Both conflate the Jewish people with the Israeli state. Israel’s government and its American allies benefit when they can shut down criticism of the country as anti-Semitic."

‘SQUAD’ DEMS CONDEMN ANTI-SEMITISM AMID BROADSIDES AGAINST ISRAEL ‘APARTHEID’ STATE SOME SAY LEAD TO VIOLENCE

She also admitted that violence against Jews doesn't receive the same attention as "white nationalist attacks" because those on the left "find talking about violence by Palestinian sympathizers embarrassing," but that it, nonetheless, should be treated as a crisis because it's "a political danger."

The liberal paper and Goldberg were both excoriated on social media following the column's publishing, with critics calling it "vile" and "evil" to condemn the violence for primarily political reasons.

NYPD INVESTIGATES MORE ANTI-SEMITIC ATTACKS AFTER JEWISH TEENS BEATEN, SYNAGOGUE WORSHIPPERS HARASSED

‘I WOULD DO IT AGAIN': SUSPECT ACCUSED OF PUMMELING NYC JEWISH MAN SHOWS NO REMORSE

BERNIE SANDERS CALLS HAMAS A ‘TERRORIST GROUP’ BUT SAYS ISRAELI GOVERNMENT HAS ‘OVERT RACISTS’

The column comes amid a rise in violence against Jewish people across the United States and Europe following the 11-day escalation of tensions between Israeli Defense Forces and Hamas, a terrorist organization seeking the destruction of the largely Jewish nation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain, one of the most outspoken critics of the rise in anti-Semitic violence, has frequently discussed the attacks, as well as called attention to the "insidious" anti-Semitism seen from some on the left. McCain specifically cited the far-left group of congresswomen knows as the "Squad," including one of its most prominent members: Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who was once condemned by her fellow Democrats for anti-Semitic language.