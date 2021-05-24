Jon Voight speaks out about rise in anti-Semitism in US: 'Can’t you see this horror?'

Jon Voight issued a fiery message to opponents of Israel on Twitter following a rise in anti-Semitic crimes in the United States.

The star’s comments come after Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire after days of conflict. The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched a barrage of rockets into Israel earlier this month, targeting Jerusalem, southern Israel and Tel Aviv. Israel responded with a series of airstrikes. At least 181 Palestinians were killed in Gaza, including 52 children and 31 women, with 1,225 wounded while eight Israelis were killed, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier.

Voight filmed himself speaking directly to the camera in a video shared on his Twitter as he has done in the past.

In it, the Christian and conservative actor condemns anti-Semitism and blames "liberal non-thinkers" for demonstrating anti-Israel sentiments online and "in our own streets of Beverly Hills."

"How do I approach this matter? How can we see the truth? What’s wrong with everyone? Can’t you see this horror, the horror, attacking Jews. I’m sick and tired of you followers, you liberal non-thinkers who only follow and bash and don’t see what the truths are," he says. "The Jews have been attacked for centuries, Hitler took down millions of innocent Jews and babies and put them in gas chambers. What is wrong with you all? How dare you attack the righteous souls of God’s highest truths, in our own streets of Beverly Hills."

According to a recent analysis from the Anti-Defamation League, more than 17,000 tweets posted to the platform between May 7 and May 14, around when the violence began, used some variation of the phrase "Hitler was right."

The actor went on to praise the Jewish people in Israel, condemning any opponents as a "disgrace to this planet Earth."

"What are you? You liberal fools. That’s right, fools," he says. "What have you been taught to do? Ruin lives, steal, distort the idea of freedom? Freedom was the American dream. The Jewish man was taught to love, honor and respect the morals of the Ten Commandments. What are you liberals teaching? Taking down Israel? You claim to be good, you’re a disgrace to this planet Earth."

Voight concluded the emotional video with a message of righteous retribution against anti-Semitic people.

"We, we as a nation, will stand with Israel and we will not allow your barbaric words of injustice to destroy God’s land. His holy land where Jesus crossed over," he said getting visibly angry.

"We and God will take down anyone who will destroy any innocent soul. The power of God. You anti-Semitic fools will pay the price when God intervenes because no man will destroy God’s land, Israel, the holy land of miracles and prayer. God Bless."