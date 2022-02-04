Hunter Biden's 'disgusting' laptop: Computer repairman reveals what made him call FBI

After a family intervention involving his father, the current U.S. president, Hunter Biden was sent to a rehab facility in Maryland. But, he never checked in.

In part four of the Fox Nation special "Who is Hunter Biden?," Judge Jeanine Pirro tracks Hunter’s "drugged, befuddled blur of complete and utter debauchery" to a computer repair shop that came into the possession of Hunter’s infamous laptop.

"I could definitely tell that he was inebriated," said John Paul Mac Isaac, the former owner of "The Mac Shop" in Wilmington, Delaware. Mac Isaac told Fox Nation that Hunter entered his shop on April 12, 2019, just before closing time.

"When I asked for his last name, there was a long pause. And he kind of sarcastically added Biden. I had to ask Hunter for his password. And he started laughing. He was like, you're not really gonna like this."

What began as a simple computer repair soon turned into a troubling revelation, an "astounding" and "disgusting" volume of homemade pornography. In addition, Mac Isaac also uncovered a PDF indicating that Hunter had made $1.2 million for Burisma, a private energy company in Ukraine.

After researching Burisma and the contents of the laptop, John realized it was time to contact the authorities. Mac Isaac met with FBI agents, but they seemed to be in no rush to look into the laptop or take action.

"I think that was my first indication that maybe the FBI was more interested in returning the laptop to the former owner and protecting the Bidens than they were protecting me or getting this to the proper channel," he said.

So, Mac Isaac changed his strategy. That is when he came in contact with Bob Costello, Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer. The rest is history. The laptop became an item of interest across the political spectrum. But, just prior to the 2020 presidential election, Big Tech decided to censor its contents.

Facebook said they were waiting on fact-checkers (who never came) to verify the authenticity of the laptop. Meanwhile, Twitter blocked a New York Post article link breaking down the contents of the laptop from being shared. The Post’s account was even temporarily banned from the platform.

Despite all the controversy surrounding the laptop, Hunter doesn’t seem to remember how it wound up at that computer repair shop. In his memoir, Hunter only remembers receiving a call from his mother Jill, asking him to come home.

"I walked into the house, bright and homey as always, and immediately saw my three daughters. I knew then that something was up," Hunter recalled.

Hunter then noticed his father and two counselors from a rehab he had once attended in Pennsylvania. At that moment, he realized what was unfolding. It was an intervention.

"Not a chance, I said. My dad suddenly looked terrified. I don't know what else to do, he cried out. I'm so scared. Tell me what to do. My flat reply, not f------ this," wrote Hunter in his memoir.

He later relented, and his sister Hallie dropped him off at a rehab facility. But, while his family thought he was safe and recovering in Maryland, he was in a motel room smoking crack. Has Hunter learned his lesson? Or has he delved further into a life of questionable business dealings with the help of his father? In the full special, Pirro and her team search for that answer.

