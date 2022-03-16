Federal investigation continues into Hunter Biden even after he paid his tax bill

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A grand jury continues to investigate the international business dealings of President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, even after he paid off a tax liability following a federal investigation into his taxes in late 2020, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times.

Biden's payment of his tax bill does not end the criminal charges against him, but it could render it more difficult for prosecutors to win their case against him for tax-related allegations.

Hunter Biden’s professional life has intertwined with his father's political career. He has worked as a lobbyist and endeavored to secure deals in Asia and Europe while his father was vice president.

In December, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware was investigating Hunter Biden’s "tax affairs," Hunter Biden confirmed at the time, saying he is taking the matter "very seriously" and is "confident" he handled his affairs "legally and appropriately."

A well-placed government source told Fox News that Hunter Biden is a subject/target of the grand jury investigation. According to the source, a "target" means that there is a "high probability that person committed a crime," while a "subject" is someone you "don't know for sure" has committed a crime.

"I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs," Hunter Biden said in a Dec. 9 statement. "I take this matter very seriously, but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors."

