New York Times fails to mention Virginia AG hopeful Jay Jones' texts fantasizing about shooting GOP lawmaker

Virginia Democratic attorney general candidate Jay Jones once fantasized about shooting the Virginia House speaker in texts with another lawmaker, but anyone who relies on The New York Times for information would have no idea.

Last week, text messages sent by Jones in 2022 to a fellow lawmaker surfaced showing him discussing giving then-Republican House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert "two bullets to the head," even suggesting that if Gilbert witnessed the murder of his own children that it would encourage him to pivot on policy. Jones has since apologized.

Other controversies have emerged, including allegations that Jones had said if more police were killed it would reduce the shootings of civilians, which he denied. And after a reckless driving conviction in 2022, Jones served 500 hours of "community service" to his own Political Action Committee.

The Times, the leading political newspaper in the country, failed to mention Jones from October 3 when a bombshell National Review report revealed the Democrat’s extreme rhetoric through Wednesday morning, according to a search of its archives. There has been no coverage of his texts, the scandal they have created or even a "Republicans-pounce" type of article.

The New York Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Texts obtained by Fox News Digital Friday showed an August 2022 conversation between Jones — then a recently departed delegate from Norfolk — and another lawmaker after the death of Del. Joe Johnson, D-Bristol, at age 90.

"Hence the glowing tributes from the Rs. Damn, that (message) was for Mark," Jones texted Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chester.

At the time, several House Republicans — including leadership — offered eulogizing words for Johnson, who had been known as an aisle-crossing, friendly moderate. One of those who had kind words for Johnson was then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah.

Jones told Coyner that Johnson "leaked everything to your [Republican] caucus. It’s why Gilbert gave him such a glowing tribute."

"If those guys die before me, I will go to their funerals to piss on their graves," he continued. "Send them out awash in something."

At that point, Coyner appeared to attempt to rein in the conversation, texting, "Jay Jones."

But Jones continued, adding, "Three people, two bullets. Gilbert, Hitler and Pol Pot. Gilbert gets two bullets to the head."

Jones was not yet finished condemning the House leader.

"Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time," he wrote.

Coyner tried again to end the conversation: "Jay. Please stop."

"Lol. OK, OK," he replied.

In another message to Coyner, Jones considered whether Gilbert and his wife Jennifer were "breeding little fascists."

Jones has apologized for the texts, calling the remarks "embarrassing and shameful," and said he had reached out personally to Gilbert and his family.

While the Times has failed to cover Jones, the paper did manage to run multiple articles in 2014 about a Republican congressional aide who was forced to resign after facing backlash for a Facebook post insulting Sasha and Malia Obama.

Fox News Digital’s Joseph A. Wulfsohn, Andrew Mark Miller and Charles Creitz contributed to this report.