Job opening at New York Times calls for strategist to ensure 'alignment' between opinion and newsroom

The New York Times has a job opening for a Director of Opinion Strategy whose role in part would be to ensure "alignment" between the opinion and newsroom departments.

"The Newsroom Strategy group is looking for an experienced strategist and advisor who will be responsible for helping The Times’s Opinion department chart and implement its strategy and solve complex journalism and operational questions," the job description reads.

The job, which was posted Wednesday, is mainly concerned with executing Opinion projects and strategy, but it also calls for serving "as one of the key conduits connecting and ensuring alignment between efforts in Opinion and around the wider newsroom and company."

It is unclear if this is a new position, although Tyson Evans currently serves as a "senior editor and director for product and strategy" for the newspaper's opinion department. The Times did not respond to a request for comment.

After the Washington Free Beacon's Aaron Sibarium flagged the language, some critics wondered if it suggested a blurring of the lines between hard news and opinion. While it takes conservative op-ed submissions, the editorial board and much of the columnist lineup at the Times lean sharply left.

"Isn't the separation between the two integral to journalism? Or so I'm told," tweeted Newlines Magazine deputy editor Faysal Itani.

"I read the New York Times, and probably always will, but my basic approach is to read with care and keep my guard up for the inevitable editorialization that props up most news articles," tweeted contributing Atlantic writer Shadi Hamid.

This week, the paper faced intense backlash and accusations of full-throated "activism" after publishing an apparent attempt to shame CEOs whose names did not appear on an open letter expressing solidarity toward "democracy."

The Times has dealt with several internal crises that have played out publicly over the past year, much of it stemming from the rising influence of liberal newsroom staffers.

A guest op-ed in June from Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., that called for troops to quell violent uprisings in American cities caused an uproar among staffers and the eventual ouster of then-opinion editor James Bennett.

Former deputy opinion editor Bari Weiss resigned from the paper last summer and wrote on her way out that the newsroom's atmosphere is toxic and intolerant to non-liberal views.

The Times also dealt with the stormy departure of longtime reporter Donald McNeil, whose career was derailed over a 2019 incident where he used the "n-word," albeit in the context of asking teenagers a question about the use of the word. He ripped the paper's leadership upon his exit, saying one managing editor was making the newsroom like "North Korea."

