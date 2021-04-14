New York Times accused of 'activism' after shaming CEOs who didn’t sign 'big defense of voting rights'

The New York Times faced intense backlash and accusations of full-throated "activism" Wednesday after publishing an apparent attempt to shame CEOs whose names did not appear on an open letter expressing solidarity toward "democracy."

A two-page open letter that appeared in the paper was signed by more than 100 entities declaring they "feel a responsibility to defend the right to vote and to oppose any discriminatory legislation or measures that restrict or prevent any eligible voter from having an equal and fair opportunity to cast a ballot."

Companies like Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Starbucks, Twitter, and Target appeared in the letter in addition to high-profile names like Warren Buffet, George Clooney, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Dwayne Wade, Katy Perry, Mark Ruffalo, and Kerry Washington.

However, the authors of the Times' "DealBook" newsletter argued on Wednesday that "just as notable as the names who signed the statement are those that didn’t."

CBS NEWS BLASTED FOR 'DEM ACTIVISM' WITH REPORT ON '3 WAYS COMPANIES CAN HELP FIGHT' GEORGIA ELECTION LAW

"Many companies declined to sign the statement, and some executives, such as Mr. Buffett, signed for themselves but not on behalf of their companies," the Times wrote. "Coca-Cola and Delta, which spoke out about the Georgia law after it was passed, declined to add their names, perhaps fearing more blowback for earlier statements and also not feeling the need to speak again. JPMorgan Chase also declined to sign the statement despite a personal request from senior Black business leaders to Jamie Dimon, who made a statement on voting rights before."

The Times, who billed the statement "the broadest coalition yet to weigh in on the issue," then asked: "Why didn't Walmart sign?" In fact, CEO Doug McMillon recently told employees in a memo that: "We are not in the business of partisan politics", before adding "we do want to be clear that we believe broad participation and trust in the election process are vital to its integrity."

Critics blasted the Gray Lady for taking such measures against companies who haven't toed the party line.

"This is not even activism masquerading as journalism. It's just activism, pure and simple," The Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro reacted.

CBS NEWS SCRUBS HEADLINE PANNED AS DEM 'ACTIVISM' ON REPORT PROMOTING 'FIGHT' AGAINST GEORGIA ELECTION LAW

"How does anyone possibly justify this as a news article instead of an activist campaign to pressure companies to adopt certain partisan positions?" conservative writer A.G. Hamilton asked. "Again, these companies aren’t responding to consumers, they are responding to an activist press."

"iI was thoughtful of the nyt to note which business leaders did *not* make news today, to make it easier for activists to figure out whom to be mad at," Hot Air senior editor Allahpundit tweeted.

"This is activism, not journalism," Daily Caller reporter Chuck Ross declared.

Pluribus editor Jeryl Bier pointed out that Mark Thompson, the CEO of The New York Times Company, was also nowhere to be found in either the two-page ad or the Times report.

"Correct me if I am wrong, but I cannot find the CEO of the NYTimes anywhere, either among those who signed or didn't sign," Bier wrote.

The Times did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Times isn't the only news outlet to be accused of recent activism. Earlier this month, CBS News was panned for running a report with the headline, "3 ways companies can help fight Georgia's restrictive new voting law."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The article cited activists who wanted to continue putting corporate pressure on the Peach State after the enactment of a Republican-backed election law.

Following widespread condemnation on social media, CBS deleted its tweet that shared the article and scrubbed its headline, which now reads, "Activists are calling on big companies to challenge new voting laws. Here's what they're asking for."