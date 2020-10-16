New York Times: Trump re-election 'greatest threat to American democracy since WWII'

The embattled New York Times editorial board has declared President Trump’s re-election “the greatest threat to American democracy since World War II.”

The newspaper’s editorial page has come under fire in recent months for a series of events that ultimately led to now-former editorial page editor James Bennet stepping down amid internal chaos when the paper’s liberal staffers objected to a an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., earlier this year.

NY TIMES WRITERS IN 'OPEN REVOLT' AFTER PUBLICATION OF COTTON OP-ED, CLAIM BLACK STAFF 'IN DANGER'

The internal unrest caused now-former Times opinion columnist and editor Bari Weiss to step down, saying she was bullied by colleagues in an "illiberal environment," weeks after she declared there was a “civil war” inside the paper.

The editorial board’s latest piece urges Americans to “end our national crisis” and vote Trump out of the White House.

“Trump’s ruinous tenure already has gravely damaged the United States at home and around the world. He has abused the power of his office and denied the legitimacy of his political opponents, shattering the norms that have bound the nation together for generations. He has subsumed the public interest to the profitability of his business and political interests. He has shown a breathtaking disregard for the lives and liberties of Americans. He is a man unworthy of the office he holds,” the editorial board wrote.

NY TIMES EDITOR BARI WEISS SAYS THERE'S A 'CIVIL WAR' WITHIN PAPER AMID TOM COTTON UPROAR

“The editorial board does not lightly indict a duly elected president. During Mr. Trump’s term, we have called out his racism and his xenophobia. We have critiqued his vandalism of the postwar consensus, a system of alliances and relationships around the globe that cost a great many lives to establish and maintain,” the editorial board continued. “We have, again and again, deplored his divisive rhetoric and his malicious attacks on fellow Americans.”

The Gray Lady’s editorial board then declared that Election Day could be a “turning point” about the future of America.

“The resilience of American democracy has been sorely tested by Mr. Trump’s first term. Four more years would be worse,” the board wrote. “Trump is engaged in a full-throated assault on the integrity of that essential democratic process.”

The Times editorial board floated the idea that Trump would contest a loss “in the courts or even on the streets” and called the “enormity and variety” of his wrongdoings “overwhelming.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The editorial board reminded readers of every issue it has disagreed with the president on over the last four years, ranging from “embracing dictators like North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and Russia’s Vladimir Putin” to various issues related to his tax returns and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to determine that he is the paper’s least favorite president in recent memory.

“Other modern presidents have behaved illegally or made catastrophic decisions. Richard Nixon used the power of the state against his political opponents. Ronald Reagan ignored the spread of AIDS. Bill Clinton was impeached for lying and obstruction of justice. George W. Bush took the nation to war under false pretenses,” the board wrote. “Trump has outstripped decades of presidential wrongdoing in a single term.”