New York Times columnist: Conservatives believe mass shootings an 'acceptable price’ to pursue ideology

New York Times opinion columnist Paul Krugman asserted that American conservatives believe mass shootings are an "acceptable price" to pay in pursuit of their "broad assault" on the idea of civic duty.

Lambasting recent comments from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Krugman claimed that Republican proposals to curb gun violence in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting would essentially turn America into a "giant armed camp."

Furthermore, the Times columnist also claimed the protection of all U.S. public spaces from possible attacks would require the creation of a "heavily armed, effectively military domestic defense force."

Continuing his critic of the Republican Party, Krugman said that conservative lawmakers are not even attempting to make sense with their proposals, but rather derail "rational discussion" and make enough noise until the issue dissipates from the news cycle.

"The truth is that conservatives consider mass shootings, and for that matter America’s astonishingly high overall rate of gun deaths, as an acceptable price for pursuing their ideology," Krugman wrote.

The conservative ideology, according to the Times columnist, is a "broad assault" on the very idea of "civic duty," or more specifically the belief that people should follow certain rules and accept restrictions in order to protect the health and life of fellow citizens.

The columnist then attempted to link the "vehement opposition" to gun control with the pushback on other restrictions, including mask mandates and vaccinations, as well as environmental rules.

Krugman also asserted that conservative hatred of civic duty "is related to race," linking to a CNN article on how "race permeates the politics of gun control."

"As I suggested, I don’t fully understand where this aversion to the basic rules of a civilized society is coming from," Krugman admitted. "What’s clear, however, is that the very people who shout most about ‘freedom’ are doing their best to turn America into a ‘Hunger Games'-type dystopian nightmare, with checkpoints everywhere, loomed over by men with guns," the piece concluded.

The shooting's aftermath has prompted a wave of intense liberal media reactions, including calls for outright gun confiscation and revulsion for the notion of sending "thoughts and prayers" to victims' families.

"I swear to God, if I see another Republican senator talk about their heart being broken, I’ma go punch somebody," "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg said this week.