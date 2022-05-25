Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Whoopi Goldberg threatens to 'punch somebody' if she hears Republicans are heartbroken after Texas shooting

Goldberg railed against Republicans for the Texas elementary school shooting because they haven't 'done something by now'

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
Whoopi Goldberg threatens to ‘punch somebody’ if she hears more Republican ‘thoughts and prayers’ Video

Whoopi Goldberg threatens to ‘punch somebody’ if she hears more Republican ‘thoughts and prayers’

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg threatened to "punch somebody" if she heard any more Republicans talking about their hearts being broken over the Tuesday school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg threatened to "punch somebody" if she heard any more Republicans talking about their hearts being broken over the Tuesday school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

During the opening segment of Wednesday's show, the liberal co-host declared she couldn't take any more "thoughts and prayers," and that those offering them would have "done something" if they truly cared.

During the May 25, 2022  episode of "The View," co-host Whoopi Goldberg threated to "punch somebody" if she heard more Republican "thoughts and prayers" following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

During the May 25, 2022  episode of "The View," co-host Whoopi Goldberg threated to "punch somebody" if she heard more Republican "thoughts and prayers" following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (Screenshot/ABC)

MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR AMID TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: REPUBLICANS ARE ‘THE ENEMIES’

Goldberg began the segment by playing video clips of President Biden and Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., reacting angrily to the shooting, which killed at least 21 people, including 19 students and two teachers after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered an elementary school with firearms late Tuesday morning.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, and authorities have not yet identified a possible motive.

A state trooper walks past the Robb Elementary School sign in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 24.

A state trooper walks past the Robb Elementary School sign in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 24. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

"What are we doing?" Goldberg asked after playing the clips. "Why are we always at square one with this?"

UVALDE, TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: LIVE UPDATES

"And I swear to God, if I see another Republican senator talk about their heart being broken I'ma go punch somebody!" she declared. "I can't take thoughts and prayers. If your thoughts and prayers were really with everybody, you'da done something by now."

People leave the Uvalde Civic Center following a shooting earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

People leave the Uvalde Civic Center following a shooting earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Later in the show, co-host Ana Navarro suggested Republicans redirect their "thoughts and prayers" elsewhere.

"I hope they roll up their little thoughts and prayers into a suppository and find what to do with it," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.