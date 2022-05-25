Whoopi Goldberg threatens to 'punch somebody' if she hears Republicans are heartbroken after Texas shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg threatened to "punch somebody" if she heard any more Republicans talking about their hearts being broken over the Tuesday school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

During the opening segment of Wednesday's show, the liberal co-host declared she couldn't take any more "thoughts and prayers," and that those offering them would have "done something" if they truly cared.

MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR AMID TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: REPUBLICANS ARE ‘THE ENEMIES’

Goldberg began the segment by playing video clips of President Biden and Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., reacting angrily to the shooting, which killed at least 21 people, including 19 students and two teachers after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered an elementary school with firearms late Tuesday morning.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, and authorities have not yet identified a possible motive.

"What are we doing?" Goldberg asked after playing the clips. "Why are we always at square one with this?"

UVALDE, TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: LIVE UPDATES

"And I swear to God, if I see another Republican senator talk about their heart being broken I'ma go punch somebody!" she declared. "I can't take thoughts and prayers. If your thoughts and prayers were really with everybody, you'da done something by now."

Later in the show, co-host Ana Navarro suggested Republicans redirect their "thoughts and prayers" elsewhere.

"I hope they roll up their little thoughts and prayers into a suppository and find what to do with it," she said.