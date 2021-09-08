New York Times hasn't updated Biden's 'latest poll numbers' page since May

The New York Times appears to be no longer updating President Biden's "latest poll numbers," which have plummeted in recent weeks amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

As the Media Research Center first flagged, the Times has had a "live" page titled "President Biden’s Approval Rating and the Latest Poll Numbers: Updates" meant to be dedicated to the president's polling.

The last "update" was back on May 10, highlighting an Associated Press/NORC poll showing Biden with an impressive 63% job approval rating.

AFGHANISTAN VIRTUALLY MISSING FROM NEW YORK TIMES FRONT PAGE AMID BIDEN'S FOREIGN POLICY CRISIS

However, a lot has changed over the past four months, particularly in the aftermath of Biden's military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

RealClearPolitics has Biden averaging 45.3% approval, a nearly 18-point drop from the last poll the Times last highlighted. The president saw his disapproval surpassing his approval numbers average for the first time on August 20.

The Times did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Before the complete stalemate, the Times would regularly update its page with eight posts in March and six in April. The polls cited went beyond Biden's approval rating, invoking support for voting rights, the COVID vaccine and whether or not then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign amid his scandals.

Last Friday, Afghanistan went virtually missing from the Times' front page with stories about the Texas abortion law and the Hurricane Ida devastation, squeezing in teases for two stories about the Taliban at the bottom, 51 words total.

The Times isn't the outlet to dial back such up-to-date coverage of the Biden presidency. The Los Angeles Times announced in January its "Covering Kamala Harris" page meant to be "the most comprehensive and authoritative news source as we chronicle Harris’ first year." However, the Times' Instagram account dedicated to the VP has not been updated since May 28, less than two weeks before her now-infamous interview with NBC's Lester Holt where she was grilled about not visiting the U.S. southern border.

The page on the Times' website also saw a significant slowdown in its coverage of Harris, which saw a sharp increase only after Fox News noted the paper's inactivity with stories about her recent trip to Asia and her campaign stop to help California Gov. Gavin Newsom fend off the recall effort against him.