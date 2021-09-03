Afghanistan virtually missing from New York Times front page amid Biden's foreign policy crisis

Printed on top of every front page of The New York Times is its slogan "All the News That's Fit to Print," which appears not to apply as much for the ongoing turmoil in Afghanistan.

Just eight days after the horrific Kabul terror attack that left 13 U.S. servicemen dead amid the Biden administration's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the foreign policy crisis went virtually missing from Friday's front page of the Grey Lady.

Most prominent on the Times' cover were three stories dedicated to the devastation from Hurricane Ida with its prominent headline reading "Dozens are dead as record deluge stuns Northeast."

LIBERAL MEDIA BLASTED FOR MOVING ON FROM AFGHANISTAN CRISIS: ‘THEIR BIAS IS DISGUSTING’

Also getting top billing is the uproar from the Texas abortion bill with the alarmist headline "Texas law alters abortion battle across country," which was companied by related story knocking the Supreme Court's "shadow docket" following its ruling not to halt the six-week abortion ban.

The front page, meanwhile, had no room squeeze in a report on Afghanistan, offering teases to two stories, one on page A6 about the "regime" the Taliban has yet to officially form in Kabul, and the other is a story in the business section about the Taliban facing a "cash crisis."

Just 51 words total were dedicated to President Biden's foreign policy crisis.

The Times, like several media outlets including CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS and NBC, has avoided the bombshell July phone call Biden had pressuring then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to push the "perception" of stability in Afghanistan "whether it is true or not," fueling allegations that Biden knowingly misled the nation about a "safe and orderly" military exit out of the country as his Afghan counterpart warned about a "full-scale invasion" by the Taliban and other terrorists.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The media by and large is already signaling that it is ready to move on from Afghanistan despite the hundreds of Americans and Afghan allies who were left stranded in the now-Taliban-controlled country and the growing terror threat that is taking place.

"CBS Evening News" completely avoided the subject of Afghanistan on Wednesday's newscast. MSNBC primetime hosts Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes similarly ignored the crisis on Thursday.

CNN anchor Don Lemon offered a full-throated defense of Biden, arguing it was time to "move forward" and not dwell on the turbulent withdrawal from Afghanistan.