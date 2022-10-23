President Biden admits that it's 'totally legitimate' to question his age and health

President Biden admitted in an interview Sunday that it was "totaly legitimate" to have concerns over his age and health.

While appearing on MSNBC’s "The Sunday Show," host Jonathan Capehart questioned the president on growing doubts from supporters, such as his Aunt Gloria, on whether he should run again in 2024. Although Biden suggested that Capehart’s aunt should "take a look" if she’s nervous, he called the concerns "totally legitimate."

"I think it’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone’s age, including mine. That’s totally legitimate. But I think the best way to make the judgment is to, you know, watch me. Am I slowing up? Am I — don’t have the same pace?" Biden said.

He also added that there could very well be issues that prevent him from running again in 2024, though he considers them unlikely.

"It could be, I am a great respect of fate. I could get a disease tomorrow, drop dead tomorrow. In terms of my energy level, in terms of how much I am able to do, I think people should look and see, does he still have the same passion for what he is doing? If they think I do, then it is fine. If not, they should vote against me," he said.

Biden added, "But Jonathan, right now, knock on wood, I don’t want to jinx myself. I am in good health. Everything physically about me is still functioning well, and mentally too… But I understand people wanna ask that question."

Biden will turn 80 years old in November after already being the oldest president in office. He would be almost 82 years old if he were to run again in 2024.

Democratic strategists and even members of the mainstream media have expressed concerns over Biden’s age and whether he should run for reelection. Earlier reports have revealed "trepidation" from White House staff over Biden being the first octogenarian to serve in the Oval Office.

"The topic has been met with some trepidation in the West Wing and senior aides have called around to Biden world allies to seek advice on how to best handle the date that will surely draw significant attention from reporters and Republicans alike," Politico White House bureau chief Jonathan Lemire reported on Oct. 11.

During the interview, Capehart asked Biden whether first lady Jill Biden would support him running again in 2024. The president paused and looked at the ground prior to answering, prompting Capehart to ask him again. The clip soon led many to claim that Biden is not "competent" enough to serve.