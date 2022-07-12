Biden too old to run again in 2024 says New York Times columnist: 'Seeing someone wobble on a tightrope'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg wrote on Monday that President Biden was "too old" to run for reelection in 2024, adding that he seemed "too worn out and unfocused" when he became president in 2020.

"By the time he finally achieved the office he longed for, he was far past his prime," columnist Michelle Goldberg wrote, adding that many of the crises facing the Biden administration were not his fault. "Nevertheless, I hope he doesn’t run again, because he’s too old."

The New York Times reported on Saturday that the president's age was becoming an "uncomfortable issue" for the White House and Democrats as 2024 gets closer.

Goldberg noted a poll conducted by the Times and Siena college, which found that 64% of Democrats want a different candidate in 2024.

"Those Democrats cite Biden’s age more than any other factor, though job performance is close behind. Their concern isn’t surprising. Biden has always been given to gaffes and malapropisms, but there is a painful suspense in watching him speak now, like seeing someone wobble on a tightrope," the New York Times columnist wrote.

She also criticized the administration's constant repeating of the phrase "Putin's price hike," saying that it was "not enough."

"We are ruled by a gerontocracy. Biden is 79. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is 82. The House majority leader, Steny Hoyer, is 83. The Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, is 71. Often, it’s not clear if they grasp how broken this country is," Goldberg wrote.

She noted a desperation for leaders that show "urgency and ingenuity."

The author also said that the president could "step aside without conceding failure," adding that it was one "consolation" with regard to Biden's age. "There’s no shame in not running for president in your 80s."

Goldberg said that Democrats have plenty of options even if Vice President Kamala Harris' approval ratings remain low and noted that Biden said while he was campaigning in 2020 that he hoped to be a "bridge" for future Democratic leaders.

"Soon it will be time to cross it," she concluded.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed during a press conference in June that Biden is running in 2024 , despite the growing concerns coming from fellow Democrats.

"The president, as you know, has been asked that question many times, and he has answered it," she said. "His answer has been pretty simple, which is, yes, he's running for reelection. I can't say more than that."