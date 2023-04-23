ABC's Terry Moran 'senses' most Americans don't want '81-year-old running for president'

ABC's Terry Moran said that President Biden's team is "aware" that Americans are "uneasy" with his age while discussing his potential re-election announcement and why it will likely be a "low key affair."

"This Week" host Martha Raddatz asked Moran if Democrats would rally around President Biden in 2024.

"My own sense is that most Americans don’t want to vote for an 81-year-old running for president, neither do they really want to vote for a 77-year-old running for president," Moran said. "They'd like to go to the next generation. And I think part of the modesty is the Biden White House operation aware that people are uneasy with his age."

Raddatz noted a piece by the Wall Street Journal editorial board, which wrote, "the public understands what Mr. Biden apparently won’t admit: that electing an octogenarian in obvious decline for another four years could be an historic mistake."

The editorial board wrote that the White House "goes to great lengths" to hide what they speculate is Biden's declining health.

"But his decline is clear to anyone who isn’t willfully blind," the editors continued.

ABC News contributor Heidi Heitkamp said there was a "comfort level" in the Democratic Party because Donald Trump was likely to be the nominee.

"The real issue here is when you don’t compare Biden to, you know, kind of the perfect candidate," she said. "You compare him to who the likely nominee and I think that there is a comfort level as we move into this that Donald Trump probably will be the nominee. This will be a repeat of 2020."

"Biden has a lot of things to run on," she continued. "He has done a lot of good policy things that both progressives and moderate Republicans like. And I think there is going to be a lot of opposition within the Democratic Party but I also think that the attention that we are going to see Democrats expose is these false lines among the Republicans. So you know, there’s going to be this question, right? And rightfully so. But I think when you look at what the administration has in fact accomplish in the last four years is pretty impressive. It is a pretty impressive record."

ABC's Sarah Isgur argued the president was making a smart decision because they want a replay of 2020, where Biden didn't really "do much or say much" and made the election a referendum on Trump.

Biden has repeatedly insisted that he intends to run for president but has not yet officially announced.

"I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet," the president told NBC's Al Roker on April 10.

Biden is reportedly expected to announce his campaign on April 25 via video, which is the four-year anniversary of his 2020 campaign announcement.