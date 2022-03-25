New York professor steps down over invitation to convicted cop killer: 'I've had enough'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Daniel Varrenti stepped down from his position as an adjunct lecturer at The State University of New York Brockport after learning that Anthony Bottom, who was convicted of killing two New York Police Department patrolmen, was invited to speak to students.

Varrenti, also a former police chief in Brockport, New York, said on "Fox & Friends" Friday that his frustration with the university began in 2020 when the president, Heidi McPherson, sent out emails condemning law enforcement. Varrenti said she drew conclusions about police "without having any of the facts."

"Fast forward to now, inviting a convicted murderer to college – wanting that individual to speak to their student – frankly goes against everything I’ve always worked for and believed in," he told host Steve Doocy.

"That was enough for me to say I’ve had enough of teaching at this college."

Bottom, who goes by Jalil Abdul Muntaqim after converting to Islam, was arrested in 1971. He served nearly 50 years before his release in 2020.

The description of the event described Bottom, who was a member of the Black Panthers, as a "political prisoner," but Varrenti disagreed.

"When you wind up in prison for murdering two people, you’re considered a prisoner of the prison system, and that’s where you belong," he said. "And frankly, in my opinion, he should have stayed for the rest of his life."

Varrenti said the situation shows the lack of values trending among American universities.

"I think they have their priorities all messed up," he said.

Given security concerns surrounding the event, the college has decided to host Bottom virtually. He’s scheduled to speak in April.

Varrenti, who graduated from SUNY Brockport, said he truly loved teaching at his alma mater, but he’s unsure whether he will continue teaching elsewhere.

"I just can’t be affiliated with a college that wants to promote a murderer to their students," he said.

The school set up a web page to answer questions from those concerned about the event. The school said it gives faculty members "academic freedom" to invite speakers of their choice and does not endorse the faculty member's description of Muntaqim as a political prisoner.