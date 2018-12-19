Man convicted of killing 2 NYPD officers denied release for ninth time

A former Black Liberation Army member convicted of killing two NYPD officers was denied parole for a ninth time and will spend at least 15 more months behind bars.

Anthony Bottom, who is also known as Jalil Abdul Muntaqim, 67, has been in prison for 47 years, The Guardian reported. He is currently incarcerated at the Sullivan Correctional Facility in New York. A three-member parole board voted two-to-one to keep him behind bars. He will be up for parole again in at least 15 months.

COP KILLER WHO MURDERED NEW YORK POLICE OFFICER IN 1973 GRANTED PAROLE

Bottom, along with Herman Bell and Albert Washington, were convicted of luring Officers Joseph Piagentini and Waverly Jones to a housing project in Harlem, N.Y., in 1971 with a fake 911 call before ambushing them. Bottom and Bell were both convicted and sentenced to 25 years to life. Washington died in prison in 2000. Bell was granted parole in March. Bottom was "convicted of shooting Jones five times from behind," PIX 11 reported.

The Guardian reported Bottom is “identified as low risk.” Nora Carroll, of the Parole Preparation Project, said Bottom has earned college degrees and is a role model to others who were incarcerated.

COP KILLER GRANTED PAROLE DECADES AFTER COLD-BLOODED MURDERS

“Jalil is a rehabilitated individual and a great-grandfather who has earned college degrees and served as a teacher and role model for other incarcerated people," Carroll told The Guardian.

Piagentini’s widow, Diane Piagentini, said in October that Bottom should be denied parole.

“Anthony Bottom never ever should be released from prison,” she said according to the New York Post. “My husband and Waverly Jones are not coming home, and Anthony Bottom should never be released…He swore at the sentencing he could never be rehabilitated. If he gets out he will continue to work for his cause.”